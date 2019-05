Ruta Meilutyte Rischia 2 Anni Sospensione Per Aver Saltato Test Antidoping

Lithuanian Olympic Champion Meilutyte Faces Possible Ban For Missed Tests Lithuanian Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte is facing a possible 2-year suspension for missing doping tests, per her nation’s swimming federation.

Beckie Scott Refusing to Participate in WADA Bullying Investigation Scott, who won an Olympic gold medal in cross country skiing in 2002, is refusing to grant interviews to the law firm investigating her own allegations of bullying against WADA executives.