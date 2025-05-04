Russian Water Polo Player Given 2 Year Suspension for Doping

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency, RUSADA, has suspended water polo athlete Semyon Devyatkin for 2 years for an anti-doping rules violation.

Semena took on a temporary suspension late last year.

According to a release by the Volgograd Region Water Polo Federation, Devyatkin tested positive on November 1, 2024 for a substance in class S4.2, which are anti-estrogenic substances. These substances are designed generally to treat osteoporosis and symptoms in post-menopausal women, though they are theorized to have performance-enhancing qualities as well.

Some of the substances in this class are found in global food supply chains; for example, clomifene is used to increase egg production in chickens, which a WADA studied showed can migrate into their eggs. WADA also developed a method of distinguishing positive tests caused by ingestion of eggs from positive tests caused by doping.

The specific substance that he tested positive for has not bee released.

The 2 year suspension implies that the committee that heard the case believed that the ingestion was unintentional, but that the accused was unable to produce an explanation for the accidental ingestion.

Devyatkin played professionally for the Russian league side Spartak-Volgograd. He served primarily as a center back. Spartak-Volgograd is the most-successful team in the Russian men’s water polo championship with 14 titles and are the defending league champions. They currently sit in 3rd place this season.

His temporary suspension began on November 22, 2024, and with credit for time served, will expire on the same date in 2026.