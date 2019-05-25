Russia Announces Mare Nostrum Rosters, Efimova & Prigoda to Attend All 3 Stops

The Russian Swimming Federation has announced its rosters for the upcoming Mare Nostrum tour in June. Russia will be sending athletes to all three stops (Monaco, France, and Spain). The roster shrinks as the tour progresses, with 17 scheduled to be at the first stop in Monaco, 13 in France, and 9 in Spain for the last stop.
7 athletes are set to be at all 3 stops on the tour. Two of Russia’s biggest stars currently, Yulia Efimova and Kirill Prigoda, are set to lead the team at all 3 stops. Maria Temnikova, Veronika Andrusenko, Mikhail Vekovischev, Maria Kameneva, and Alexander Krasnykh are also scheduled for all 3 stops. Backstroke star Evgeny Rylov is scheduled for the Monaco and Spain stops of the tour, but is not listed for the stop in France.
Russian Roster – Monaco (June 8-9):
- Veronika Andrusenko
- Mikhail Vekovischev
- Ivan Girev
- Vladislav Grinev
- Mikhail Dovgalyuk
- Yulia Efimova
- Andrei Zhilkin
- Maria Kameneva
- Alexander Krasnykh
- Martin Malyutin
- Daria Mullakaeva
- Kirill Prigoda
- Evgeny Rylov
- Valeria Salamatina
- Arina Surkova
- Maria Temnikova
- Svetlana Chimrova
Russian Roster – France (June 11-12):
- Anastasia Avdeeva
- Veronika Andrusenko
- Mikhail Vekovischev
- Mikhail Dovgalyuk
- Anna Egorova
- Yulia Efimova
- Andrey Zhilkin
- Maria Kameneva
- Alexander Krasnykh
- Kirill Prigoda
- Arina Surkova
- Maria Temnikova
- Svetlana Chimrova
Russian Roster – Spain (June 15-16)
- Veronika Andrusenko
- Mikhail Vekovischev
- Ivan Girev
- Yulia Efimova
- Maria Kameneva
- Alexander Krasnykh
- Kirill Prigoda
- Evgeny Rylov
- Maria Temnikova
