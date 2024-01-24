Ron Polonsky Describes Fall Off From Stanford, Training for the Olympic Year

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD
- January 19, 2024
- Avery Aquatic Center
- Stanford, California
- SCY (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”
- Team Scores
- Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points)
- Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)
Ron Polonsky was a big help for Stanford vs Arizona State on Friday, notching 2nd place in the 100 breast and 3rd in the 200 IM. Polonsky opted to take the fall quarter off from school in order to prioritize swimming in this Olympic year, splitting his time between training at Stanford and abroad at training camps.