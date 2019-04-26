Roberto Strelkov Breaks 50 Fly National Record at Argentina Nationals

2019 Argentina National Swimming Championships

April 24th-27th, 2019

CENARD, Buenos Aires, Argentina

LCM (50m)

Live Results

A National Record from 26-year old Roberto Strelkov in the men’s 50 fly was the highlight of the firsts 2 days of the 2019 Argentina National Swimming Championships.

Swimming in the first final of the meet on Wednesday evening, Strelkov swam a 23.70 in the event. That broke his old National Record of 23.71 that was set just 1 week ago at the Maria Lenk Trophy; and again just a week before that by Santiago Grassi at the Pro Swim Series meet in Richmond in the USA.

With Grassi absent from this meet, Strelkov won that race by almost a second.

Other Days 1 & 2 Winners:

Wednesday winners:

Macarena Ceballos won the women’s 50 breaststroke easily in 32.70, topping the field by a second-and-a-half. She was 2 seconds short of her own National Record in the event. She later tied with Virginia Bardach for 1st place in the women’s 100 fly in matching 1:01.32s: just 4-tenths from the National Record in the event.

Thursday winners: