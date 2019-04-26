Roberto Strelkov Breaks 50 Fly National Record at Argentina Nationals

2019 Argentina National Swimming Championships
- April 24th-27th, 2019
- CENARD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- LCM (50m)
- Live Results
A National Record from 26-year old Roberto Strelkov in the men’s 50 fly was the highlight of the firsts 2 days of the 2019 Argentina National Swimming Championships.
Swimming in the first final of the meet on Wednesday evening, Strelkov swam a 23.70 in the event. That broke his old National Record of 23.71 that was set just 1 week ago at the Maria Lenk Trophy; and again just a week before that by Santiago Grassi at the Pro Swim Series meet in Richmond in the USA.
With Grassi absent from this meet, Strelkov won that race by almost a second.
Other Days 1 & 2 Winners:
Wednesday winners:
- Macarena Ceballos won the women’s 50 breaststroke easily in 32.70, topping the field by a second-and-a-half. She was 2 seconds short of her own National Record in the event. She later tied with Virginia Bardach for 1st place in the women’s 100 fly in matching 1:01.32s: just 4-tenths from the National Record in the event.
- Andy Arteta won the men’s 800 free in 8:10.50. That just-missed the Pan American Games qualifying time, but did hit the “B” standard for the World Championships.
- Chilean swimmer Kristel Kobrich won the women’s 400 free in 4:16.68. Argentina’s best in the event, Delfina PIgnatiello, was absent from the race.
- Brazilian Brandonn Almeida won the men’s 200 backstroke in 2:02.97, just out-touching the top Argentinian Juan Mendez, who was 2nd in 2:03.29.
- Gabriel Morelli won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 1:02.91.
- Virginia Bardach picked up her 2nd title of the day with a 2:18.30 in the women’s 200 IM: easily under the Pan American Games qualifying time.
- National Record holder Federico Grabich won the men’s 200 free in 1:48.42 – three-and-a-half seconds clear of the field.
Thursday winners:
- Macarena Ceballos was the first swimmer to 3 victories on the day when she won the women’s 50 fly to open Thursday in 27.54. Maria Diaz was just behind in 27.75, and both swimmers missed the “B” standard for Worlds. Bardach, with whom Ceballos tied in the 100 fly, was absent from the 50 meter race.
- Facundo Rusiecki won the men’s 50 breaststroke in 28.80 – half-a-second away from his own National Record in the event. 100 meter champion Gabriel Morelli was 2nd in 28.97.
- Kristel Kobrich added a win in the women’s 800 free to her stash, touching 1st in 8:39.31 to easily clear the field.
- Nico Deferrari won the me’s 200 fly in 1:59.93. That’s his first swim under the 2-minute barrier in this event: just the 2nd Argentine swimmer to do so.
- While Delfina Pignatiello didn’t race either the women’s 400 nor the women’s 800 free, she did make an appearance in the women’s 200 backstroke. There, she won by more than 2 seconds in 2:19.93 in an event that’s far outside of her purview internationally. She later won the 100 free in 57.70, beating-out 17-year old Maria Ruggiero, who was 2nd in 57.99.
- Ivo Cassini won the men’s 400 free in 3:55.19, which is a “B” standard swim for the World Championships. Brandonn Almeida took 2nd in 3:56.81.
- Agustin Hernandez won the men’s 100 back in 56.52. That’s 7-tenths short of his Junior National Record (21 & under) set at this meet last year.
- Virginia Bardach joined Macarena Ceballos with 3 event titles after winning the 400 IM in 4:51.48: exactly 11 seconds ahead of Kristel Kobrich.
