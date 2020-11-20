Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rob Woodhouse on London Roar: “Psychological state is superb” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

In preparation for the ISL finale, the media sat down with all 4 GMs of the teams in the final. Rob Woodhouse, GM for the defending runner-up London Roar, is encouraged by what he’s seen out of his team thus far in the bubble. After losing the team title in the very last event last season, he’s confident that London can be atop the podium at the end of Sunday’s match.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!