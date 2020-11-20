Rob Woodhouse on London Roar: “Psychological state is superb” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

In preparation for the ISL finale, the media sat down with all 4 GMs of the teams in the final. Rob Woodhouse, GM for the defending runner-up London Roar, is encouraged by what he’s seen out of his team thus far in the bubble. After losing the team title in the very last event last season, he’s confident that London can be atop the podium at the end of Sunday’s match.