Revolutionary Center For Swim, Training, Physical Therapy Now Open

Press Release courtesy of Machine Performance

Toddlers as young as a year old, competitive high school swimmers, triathletes training for their next event, and locals looking for a good group exercise class all gather under the newly expanded Machine Performance Center in Vienna, Virginia.

Back in 2012, local Vienna residents Paris and Dan Jacobs, known to many in the area for owning the nationally-recognized Machine Aquatics Swim Team, along with partner Nancy Monaghan opened Machine Swim School with the goal of serving the local community with positive and nurturing group swim classes for all ages. At the time, the center held three endless pools and one small multipurpose room.

In response to a growing need in the community, they partnered with friends Alison and Andrew Galbraith to expand the fitness side of the facility, offering group fitness classes like TRX and yoga and starting a youth and adult triathlon team. With the growing success of the swim school, fitness classes, and triathlon team, the Machine management team broke ground on an expansion, increasing the size of the facility from 5,600 to 15,000 square feet.

Now, they’ve not only expanded their facility, but they’ve also expanded their offerings as the leading community resource for health and wellness services. Machine Performance Center is now the home of Machine Swim School, Machine Aquatics office, M3 Triathlon, Machine Fitness, and PT Solutions.

“We wanted to bring the best of the best under one roof,” Paris Jacobs said. “And that’s exactly what we’ve done with this expansion. We look forward to serving the community in a variety of ways.”

This newly expanded center boasts a 25-yard pool and three endless pools, meeting and party space, elite training facilities for the M3 Triathlon team, group exercise room, and physical therapy space. In addition to small group and private swim lessons, the center continues to offer SwimLabs stroke analysis, now including starts and turns analysis, adult learn to swim, services for triathletes, a variety of group exercise classes including Stand Up Paddle Board Yoga, and a true community gathering space.

The Jacobs, Galbraith, and Monaghan families are active in their community, with children in the local school systems and swimmers on the local swim teams. They are passionate about bringing fitness and wellness to the community through their fitness and swim classes and health and wellness classes like CPR for caregivers and seminars on concussion awareness through their partnership with in-house partner, PT Solutions. Through her private lessons, Monaghan is known throughout the area as the one to coach even the most reluctant swimmers into the water, bringing a love of swimming to clients of all ages.

“We love our local community, and we’re excited to serve the Vienna area through everything from group swim lessons for preschoolers, helping competitive swimmers of all levels on up to training triathletes,” Dan Jacobs said. “Seeing kids improve their skills and creating this community space is a dream come true.”