Reece Whitley Breaks Down Cal Team Title, Racing in Monaco (Video)

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO
- June 8-9, 2019
- Monte Carlo, Monaco
- Psych sheet
- Prize money
- Meet central
- Mare Nostrum Records
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Records
- Results
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record: 58.78, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 58.78, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018
- Ilya Shymanovich, BLR, 59.43
- Yasuhiro Koseki, JPN, 1:00.00
- Michael Andrew, USA, 1:00.80
Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich was the fastest swimmer on both the opening (27.48) and closing (31.95) 50s to win the men’s 100 breast in a time of 59.43. Shymanovich is ranked second in the world this year with his 58.29 from March.
Mare Nostrum Record holder Yasuhiro Koseki had a strong back-half of 31.99 to take the runner-up spot in 1:00.00, and Michael Andrew (1:00.80) narrowly held off countryman Nic Fink (1:00.82) for third. Fellow American Reece Whitley touched just behind the 2 for 5th in 1:01.08.
Getting really good training in with boys!