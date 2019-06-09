Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Reece Whitley Breaks Down Cal Team Title, Racing in Monaco (Video)

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

  1. Ilya Shymanovich, BLR, 59.43
  2. Yasuhiro Koseki, JPN, 1:00.00
  3. Michael Andrew, USA, 1:00.80

Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich was the fastest swimmer on both the opening (27.48) and closing (31.95) 50s to win the men’s 100 breast in a time of 59.43. Shymanovich is ranked second in the world this year with his 58.29 from March.

Mare Nostrum Record holder Yasuhiro Koseki had a strong back-half of 31.99 to take the runner-up spot in 1:00.00, and Michael Andrew (1:00.80) narrowly held off countryman Nic Fink (1:00.82) for third. Fellow American Reece Whitley touched just behind the 2 for 5th in 1:01.08.

CACrushers

Getting really good training in with boys!

1 minute ago

