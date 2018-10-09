Re-Watch the 2018 Youth Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Just because the athletes at the Youth Olympic Games are generally younger than their peers doesn’t mean that the IOC isn’t still going to put on a massive show to kick them off.

The opening ceremonies for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games took place on Saturday evening at the Obelisco de Buenos Aires – a plaza including a 235-foot tall obelisk at the center. This marks the first time in modern Olympic history that the ceremony wasn’t held in a traditional arena or stadium setting.

Among the swimmers who bore their countries’ flags in the Parade of Athletes was Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov, who has already won 2 gold medals: in the 100 back individually, and as part of Russia’s mixed 400 free relay. Kael Yorke carried the flag for the Trinidad & Tobago team, while Paupau New Guinea’s Leonard Kalate carried his country’s flag as well. South African breaststroker Michael Houlie carried his nation’s flag as well. He charged out hard and led the way through heats of the men’s 100 breaststroke before taking 5th in the final.

Watch the whole 2-hour ceremony again below: