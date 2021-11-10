Queens University Defeats Richmond 175-87

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte women’s swim team returned to the pool on Saturday afternoon and took down Division I and Atlantic 10 opponent University of Richmond by a final score of 175-87. The Royals dominated 11 events on the afternoon, including both team relay events.

The Royals kicked off the afternoon in the 400-yard medley relay and the pairing of Tova Andersson , Danielle Melilli , Cece Mayer , and Monica Gumina were electric grabbing first place with a time of 3:50.67. Shortly behind the leaders, Grayson Payne , Maike Jung , Kayla Tennant , and Giulia Grasso finished second with a time of 3:54.11. Staying in the team events, Danielle Melilli , Cece Mayer , Monica Gumina , and Natalie Van Noy would also take first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 1:35.25. The efficient Royals relay teams managed to account for 26 points on the afternoon.

In the individual swims, the Royals saw seven different swimmers grab first place in their respective event. Amber Rydzewski and Tova Andersson were outstanding picking up two individual victories each. Rydzewski notched first place finishes in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:17.19) and 500-yard freestyle (5:02.65) while Andersson took the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.19) and 200-yard backstroke (2:04.56).

Bobbi Gichard, Sophie Lange, and Monica Gumina each recorded a first place and second place swim on the afternoon. A reigning All-American in the backstroke, Gichard took the crown in the 100 before placing second in the 200-yard backstroke. Sophie Lange finished first in the 200-yard butterfly and second in the 1000-yard freestyle and Monica Gumina placed first in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 200-yard freestyle.

Danielle Melilli and Cece Mayer rounded out the individual victories as Melilli won the 100-yard breastroke (1:05.32) and Mayer took the 100-yard butterfly (56.45).

Queens will now turn their attention to the Fall Frenzy as they look to qualify for nationals. The Fall Frenzy will be Nov. 19-21 at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte.