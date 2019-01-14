Purdue Women Sweep Events in Win Over Michigan State

Purdue vs Michigan State

Friday, January 3rd

East Lansing, MI

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Purdue – 164 Michigan State – 127

WOMEN

Purdue – 191 Michigan State – 102

Purdue swept Michigan State on Friday, January 11th, taking both the men’s and women’s meets by comfortable margins. Purdue’s women swept the events as well, claiming victory in all 16 events, but exhibtioned some (swam, but not for points), while Purdue’s men took 9 of 16 events.

Purdue Breaststroker Jinq En Phee was a leader for the Boilermaker women, winning 2 individual events and helping the women’s 200 medley to victory. Phee was quick in the medley for a dual meet, splitting a 27.98 to be the only breaststroker in the field under 29 seconds. That relay, which also consisted of Jackie Smailis, Taite Kitchel, and Danielle Auckley, finished with a final time of 1:42.35, knocking MSU by 2.3 seconds. Phee then roared to a victory in the 100 breast, swimming a 1:02.15, coming in just under a second off her dual-meet-season-best of 1:01.39. In the 200, Phee posted a 2:18.02, coming in over second off her dual-meet-season-best of 2:16.60.

Smailis came up big for Purdue’s women as well, sweeping the backstroke events, and helping that medley relay to victory with her 25.77 lead-off split. In the 100 back, Smailis swam a 54.18, claiming victory by nearly 2 seconds. In the 200, Smailis was even more dominant, clocking a 1:59.61 to win by almost 4 seconds. She also split a 50.98 on Purdue’s A 400 free relay, but the relay swam exhibition.

Kitchel swept the fly events for Purdue, in addition to posting her 25.43 split to help the medley to its 1st place finish. Taite swam a 56.06 to win the 100 fly, posting the fastest time in the field by over a second. She also swam a 2:02.84 in the 200 fly, the fastest time in the field by nearly 2 seconds. Maize Seidl Was another multi-event winner for Purdue, WInning the 200 free (1:51.46), and 500 free (5:00.45), but came in 2nd in the 100 free (52.30) to teammate Megan Johnson (52.15).

Nick McDowell only swam the 500 and 1000 free for Purdue’s men, but came away with victories in both. McDowell swam his 2nd fastest 500 in a dual meet this year (4:30.90) to finish 1st, coming in 7 seconds off his overall season best of 4:23.83. In the 1000, McDowell swam a 9:22.10, which was his slowest 1000 of the season, but was still good for a win by nearly 4 seconds.

Aidan Farley (Michigan State) swam his fastest 200 free of the season to take the event. Farley posted a 1:38.83, edging his previous season best of 1:39.11 from the Northwestern Invite in November. He was the only swimmer in the field to clock in under 1:41. Scott Piper (Michigan State) ran down Grant Lewis (Purdue) in the 200 fly, posting a 27.88 on the last 50 to Lewis’ 28.72. Piper touched in 1:49.98, while Lewis was 1:50.04. MSU teammate Michael Schwers was also .02 seconds ahead of Piper at the 150, but ended up finishing in 3rd at 1:51.48.

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN STATE:

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State swimming and diving team was defeated at home by Big Ten rival Purdue on Friday. The men lost 164-127, while the women fell 191-102.

“Good swimming, I thought we were alright. We’ve had a lot of time off and I thought we had some good swims,” head coach Matt Gianiodis said. “Payton obviously, Scott Piper and I thought our girls swam hard against a really good team. Our divers, we got a couple of Regional zone cuts which is cool too.”

Opening the meet, the 200-medley relay team of Sam Villani , Erin Szara , Madeline Reilly , and Dominique Meldrum placed second with a time of 1:44.64.

The men’s 200 medley relay team also claimed a second-place finish with a time of 1:32.27. The team consisted of Michael Schwers , Jonathan Lee , Josh Lantow , and Payton Woods .

Aidan Farley came in first for the Spartans in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:38.83. Just behind him in third was Lantow with a time of 1:41.77.

In the 100 breaststroke, Ana Sortland took second and Erin Szara took third with times of 1:03.67 and 1:04.15, respectively.

In the 200 butterfly, Scott Piper clocked in at 1:49.98 and came up with a victory. Payton Woods also took first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.62.

Schwers took first-place in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 49.21.

On Saturday, Jan. 19, the men and women will head to Oakland to take on the Grizzlies. The meet will start at 1 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE – PURDUE MEN:

TEAM SCORES

• Women: Purdue 191, Michigan State 102

• Men: No. 22 Purdue 164, Michigan State 127

EVENT VICTORIES

• Women: 16 of 16

• Men: 9 of 16

WON MULTIPLE EVENTS

• Women: Taite Kitchel, Jinq En Phee, Jackie Smailis, Maizie Seidl

• Men: Nick McDowell

PURDUE SEASON-BEST TIMES/SCORES

• Women: Emily Bretscher, Natalie Myers

• Men: Greg Duncan , Erik Juliusson

WON AN EVENT, RUNNER-UP IN ANOTHER

• Women: Megan Johnson, Emily Meckstroth, Myers, Seidl

• Men: Trent Pellini , Juliusson

WON AN INDIVIDUAL EVENT, PART OF A RELAY WINNER

• Women: Danielle Auckley, Johnson, Kitchel, Phee, Seidl, Smailis

• Men: Kiki Komlenic , Joe Young , Pellini

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Twenty-five event victories and all-time top 10 scores posted by divers Emily Bretscher and Greg Duncan highlighted Purdue swimming & diving’s dual meet sweep at Michigan State on Friday.

The Purdue women swept all 16 events. Taite Kitchel, Jinq En Phee, Jackie Smailis and Maizie Seidl all won a pair of individual events. Kitchel swept the butterfly events, Phee the breaststroke races, Smailis the backstroke events, and Seidl was victorious in the 200 and 500 freestyle.

For the Purdue men, Nick McDowell swept the distance freestyle events. Kiki Komlenic (100 back), Joe Young (200 back) and Trent Pellini (100 breast) all won an individual event and contributed to the victorious 200 medley relay.

Bretscher was victorious on 1-meter by 17.5 points with a career-best score of 329.32, which moved the sophomore into sixth place in program history. Morgan Meixner also posted a personal season-best score of 311.77 as the runner-up in the event. Meanwhile, Emily Meaney was victorious on 3-meter in her season debut. The platform All-American was sidelined by injury during the fall semester.

Duncan led the way as the Purdue men had the top four finishers on 1-meter. He (380.02), Brandon Loschiavo (373.87) and Ben Bramley (342.60) all posted season-best scores, with Duncan moving into seventh place on the program’s all-time list.

Erik Juliusson and Natalie Myers were victorious in the non-traditional 100 individual medley for the Boilermakers. Juliusson’s winning time of 49.75 ranks eighth nationally in the event this season.

Other event winners included Danielle Auckley (50 free), James Boone (100 free), Megan Johnson (100 free) and Emily Meckstroth (1,000 free).

The Purdue women had the top four finishers in four events – both butterfly races as well as the 100 back and 200 free. The Boilermakers had 1-2-3 finishes in four other events.

Along with having the top four finishers in 1-meter diving, the Purdue men also produced 1-2-3 finishes in both backstroke events, the 100 free and 100 IM.

The Boilermakers are back in action Saturday, Jan. 26 for their Senior Day meet vs. rival Indiana. The co-ed dual meet begins at 11 a.m. ET.

