Pueblo County Takes 1-Point Lead in Colorado 3A Girls’ Rankings

With just 1 week remaining before girls’ league championship meets begin in Colorado, PrepSwimCo.com has released their latest state swimming & diving rankings.
The week saw 3 big invites, Smoky, Hornet, and Mustang, one of which had a significant impact on the rankings for the classification of the smallest schools: 3A.
Pueblo County hosted the Hornet Invitational this weekend, and their swims at that meet allowed them to sit 1 point ahead of Longmot in the 3A rankings. Among the top performances for Pueblo County were class-leading times in the 200 medley (1:53.48) and 200 free (1:41.95) relays, as well as a new state-leading time for junior Amanda Blickensderfer in the 100 fly (58.15). In all three events, Pueblo County sits well ahead of the rest of the class.
Top 5, by class
5A
- Fairview – 342
- Fossil Ridge – 317
- Arapahoe – 181
- Cherry Creek – 174
- Rocky Mountain – 143
4A
- Rampart – 292
- Cheyenne Mountain – 224
- Heritage – 219
- Valor Christian – 201
- Niwot – 154
3A
- Pueblo County – 233
- Longmont – 232
- Durango – 160
- St. Mary’s Academy – 150
- Centaurus – 144
Notes from curator Rob Nasser on methodology:
- A team scores points just like a championship meet by placing an athlete or relay in the top 16 and points are awarded in that fashion.
- Adjustments have been made that account for athletes ranked in more than 2 individual events so that the scores are not skewed from one athlete/school.
- The main reason for this is to hopefully generate more publicity for all of the kids who have worked so hard for it and swimming and diving in general.
- This is geared more for prediction of how the state championship meets will turn out, rather than how a dual meet against two teams will fare.
- Times/scores have been pulled in only from data submitted to MaxPreps. If you do not see times in there that should be, then you most likely did not submit them. This should help to motivate people/coaches to submit them in a timely manner. (Hint: Submit your meets to MaxPreps ASAP)
- An exhaustive listing of all submitted times is located at MaxPreps.com.
- If there is a media outlet that you would like me to include when I send these out, please let me know and I will add them in.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!