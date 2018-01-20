Pueblo County Takes 1-Point Lead in Colorado 3A Girls’ Rankings

With just 1 week remaining before girls’ league championship meets begin in Colorado, PrepSwimCo.com has released their latest state swimming & diving rankings.

The week saw 3 big invites, Smoky, Hornet, and Mustang, one of which had a significant impact on the rankings for the classification of the smallest schools: 3A.

Pueblo County hosted the Hornet Invitational this weekend, and their swims at that meet allowed them to sit 1 point ahead of Longmot in the 3A rankings. Among the top performances for Pueblo County were class-leading times in the 200 medley (1:53.48) and 200 free (1:41.95) relays, as well as a new state-leading time for junior Amanda Blickensderfer in the 100 fly (58.15). In all three events, Pueblo County sits well ahead of the rest of the class.

Top 5, by class

5A

Fairview – 342 Fossil Ridge – 317 Arapahoe – 181 Cherry Creek – 174 Rocky Mountain – 143

4A

Rampart – 292 Cheyenne Mountain – 224 Heritage – 219 Valor Christian – 201 Niwot – 154

3A

Pueblo County – 233 Longmont – 232 Durango – 160 St. Mary’s Academy – 150 Centaurus – 144

Notes from curator Rob Nasser on methodology: