Pitt Adds 2 Transfers, Flynn Crisci & Jacqueline Tinneny, for 2020-2021 Season

The University of Pittsburgh has added two transfers to their roster, who will be immediately eligible to compete for the Panthers in the current 2020-2021 season.

Flynn Crisci of William & Mary and Jacqueline Tinneny of Old Dominion will both join the Panthers this season.

Flynn Crisci | 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM | Williamsburg, Va. | William & Mary | Lafayette HS

Crisci swam at William & Mary during his freshman season last year. That school cut their men’s swimming & diving program earlier this summer, and while the administration would eventually reinstate the program “at least” through the 2021-2022 season, many swimmers had already made plans with other programs by then.

Crisci qualified for two A-finals and a B final as part of a 36-point effort at the CAA Championships – which earned him the 2nd-most points among all freshman league-wide as part of William & Mary’s title-winning effort. That included a 4th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 55.04.

Time Progression, Freshman Season of College

High School Best Freshman Year Best 50 free 20.87 — 100 free 46.25 — 200 free 1:43.56 — 100 breast 55.53 55.04 200 breast 2:03.09 2:01.57 200 IM 1:53.33 1:50.29

It took 54.83 and 1:59.36 in the breaststrokes to qualify for the scoring C-final at last year’s ACC Championship meet. For Pitt, which placed 8th out of 12 teams at the ACC Championships, the breaststroke and IM events were a strength, including then-sophomore Cooper van der Laan placing 6th in the 100 breast at the ACC Championships.

Crisci’s sprint freestyle times were also fast enough coming out of high school that, if developed, he could become a relay contributor for the Panthers there too.

Jacqueline Tinneny | 500 Free, 1650 Free, 400 IM | Yorktown, Va. | Old Dominion | Grafton HS

Tinneny swam at Old Dominion for 2 seasons before now transferring to Pitt. At the 2020 Conference USA Championships, she broke the ODU school record in the 1650 free with 16:41.97, which was good enough for 2nd at the conference championship meet. That time would have placed her 14th at last year’s ACC Championship meet where Pitt just scored 1 point.

She also finished 9th at the Conference USA Championships in the 500 free in 4:54.32 and 6th in the 400 IM in 4:24.14.

Tinneny Time Progression:

High School Best Freshman Year Best Sophomore Year Best 200 free 1:52.95 1:52.99 1:56.08 500 free 4:56.58 4:55.76 4:53.72 1000 free 10:04.59 10:12.58 (split) 10:07.56 (split) 1650 free 16:49.99 16:56.41 16:41.97 200 IM 2:06.17 2:09.62 2:09.26 400 IM 4:22.93 4:24.63 4:24.14

Led by a strong diving performance, the Panthers were 10th out of 12 teams at last year’s ACC Championship meet.

Tinneny qualified for the CSCAA National Invitational Championship in 2020, where she finished 11th in the 500 free before the end of that meet was canceled by the oncoming coronavirus pandemic.