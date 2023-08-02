Piper Wood Prince Commits To Harvard With ‘A’ Final 1650 Freestyle Potential

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Piper Wood Prince from Chicago, Illinois has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Harvard beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

I’m absolutely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University to continue my academic and athletic journey!! I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for all of their support throughout this process. I could not have done it without them. GO CRIMSON❤️

Prince swims for FMC Aquatic Club out of Westmont, Illinois. This past spring she competed at NCSAs in Orlando, Florida. There she was highlighted by a 12th place finish in the 1650 free (16:49.92) and a 13th place finisih in the 1000 free (10:01.94), both were season bests. She also swam numerous best times as she swam a 1:50.84 in the 200 free, a 4:51.84 in the 500 free, and a 2:04.42 in the 200 back.

Prince swam for Saint Ignatius College Prep where she just finished her senior year. There she was named to the Illinois All-State team twice and was third in the 500 free back at the 2021 Illinois High School State Championships.

Prince’s best SCY times are:

200 free: 1:50.78

500 free: 4:51.84

1000 free: 10:00.16

1650 free: 16:48.47

The Harvard women finished second at the 2023 Ivy League Championships, about 225 points behind Princeton. The team held a solid lead on second though as Yale was 95 points behind Harvard for third place.

Pince’s best times have the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level. Her best 1650 free would have made the top 8, her best 500 free would have made the ‘B’ final and her 200 free would have made the ‘C’ final.

Prince is a member of the class of 2027 that also includes Alexandra Bastone, Kristín Helga Hákonardóttir, Stephanie Iannaccone, Christina Shi, Blythe Wieclawek, and Isabella Alas.

