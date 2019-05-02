Olympians Giving Back to Summer Swimming

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT SUMMER SWIMMING?

Cullen Jones

2008, 2012 Olympics

4x Olympic Medalist

World Record Holde: 4×100 Free Relay

Favorite thing about summer swimming: My favorite part of summer swimming was swimming outdoors with my friends. Growing up in NJ/NY we were used to swimming indoors most of the year, so being able to swim outdoors was always something we all looked forward to.

Katie Hoff

2004, 2008 Olympics

4x Olympic Medalist

Former World Record Holder: 400 IM

Favorite thing about summer swimming: My fav thing about summer swimming was the swim meets. From skinny cow candy to playing card games with my friends to diving in and trying to win purple ribbons (my favorite color). It is where my love for swimming all began!

Missy Franklin

20012, 2016 Olympics

6x Olympic Medalist

World Record Holder: 200 Backstroke

Favorite thing about summer swimming: My favorite thing about summer swimming is all the amazing lessons you learn, without even realize you’re learning them. All you’re doing is racing and having a blast, but in reality you’re learning the power of hard work, dedication, teamwork, and friendship.

Ricky Berens

2008, 2012 Olympics

2x Olympic Medalist

Favorite thing about summer swimming: Spending all day out in the sun with my friends at the pool. We would do morning practice, then hang out all day until evening swim meets. Playing sharks and minnows, running around (no running on the pool deck!), eating at the snack bar.

Charlie Houchin

2012 Olympics

Olympic Medalist

Favorite thing about summer swimming: May favorite thing about summer swimming was being outside- hands down! I learned at that young age…swimming outside is and will always be the best. It was at the summer swim meets where I also fell in love with racing. The only place where I could get away with “Cold Turkey” swims!

What is the First Splash Series?

A series of events for summer swimming. An appreciation of the swimmers and families that make summer swimming FUN! A spotlight on the HEROES of our sport—summer swimmers, parents and volunteers! A celebration to kick-off an amazing 2019 summer season! A common vision of long-time swim company, Speedo, and new swim company, Swimmingly, who believe summer swim families should be celebrated!

“We believe in summer swimming—the families, the swimmers, and the fun of each swim meet. It’s where I fell in love with the sport” said Charlie Houchin, 2012 US Olympian and CEO of Swimmingly. “Each year, many new families are introduced to swimming by a summer swim team. It’s their ‘first splash’ into the sport that we all love, and it ought to be a great one!”

NASHVILLE, TN – May 5th

BIRMINGHAM, AL – June 1st

What is Swimmingly?

If you’ve ever run a summer swim meet, you know that the problem is all the paper! Wet time cards, missing DQ slips, runners, and stressed volunteers! If you believe in shorter swim meets, fewer volunteers, and less paper, Swimmingly is for YOU! Swimmingly is an app and software tailor-made for summer & recreational swim families. It’s now easy for any new swim parent to volunteer at swim meets, know how their kids are doing, when they swim, scores of the meets and when they can get the heck out of there! It’s time for everyone to enjoy summer swimming a little bit more! Learn more here at Swimmingly.app

Swimmingly Swim Meet App (www.swimmingly.app)

SwimminglyFan (NEW SUMMER 2019!) www.swimmingly.app/ swimminglyfan

