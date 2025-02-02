Olivia Herron Breaks Two MVC Records As SIU Defeats Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt vs. SIU

February 1, 2025

Centennial SportsPlex — Nashville, Tenn.

25 Yards (SCY)

Score: SIU, 154 def. Vanderbilt, 108

Full Results

Men’s swimming is back in the Missouri Valley Conference for the first time since 2002, so it makes sense that the conference record books have undergone massive rewrites this season. But the record-breaking spree hasn’t been a one-sided affair this season; SIU junior Olivia Herron has reset the MVC women’s conference record book multiple times.

Her breakout season began in the fall, and she hasn’t let up on the gas, as she broke two MVC records in the Saluki women’s final dual meet before the postseason. Herron’s records in the 100 breaststroke and 400 IM, two of nine wins for SIU, highlighted the Salukis’ winning effort over Vanderbilt, 154 to 108.

Herron’s first conference record of the meet came in the 100 breaststroke, where she broke the 1:00 for the first time in her career, hitting 59.78. That swim bettered the previous MVC record, which Herron set at midseason in 1:00.17 by .39 seconds. She was back on the blocks for the 400 IM and dropped 3.29 seconds from her lifetime best, crushing a 4:12.96 for a new conference record. Missouri State’s Lily DeSpain held the former MVC record at 4:14.92 from the 2024 MVC Championships.

Along with being conference records, Herron’s times are NCAA ‘B’ cuts. Celia Pulido, SIU’s backstroke ace who had a major breakout on the NCAA stage last season, also won her events in ‘B’ cut time. Pulido swept the backstroke events, clocking 52.23 to win the 100 and 1:56.17 to win the 200, finishing 1-2 with teammate Liseska Gallegos Gutierrez in both events. Pulido and Herron combined forces on the 200 medley relay, splitting 24.17 and 27.20 on the front half. Then, Maria Padron Salazar (24.14) and Zaria Terry (22.69) took over, giving the Salukis the win in 1:38.20.

Susana Hernandez Barradas and Masha Zhukova also earned event wins for SIU. Hernandez Barradas claimed the 200 freestyle in 1:48.78, and Zhukova hit the wall first in the 50 freestyle with a 23.21.

Though Vanderbilt lost the meet, the Commodores had their own NCAA ‘B’ cuts to celebrate, which were the first of the season for the team, per the school’s press release. Kailia Utley swam an NCAA ‘B’ cut in her first event of the day, the 200 butterfly. Utley’s winning time of 1:56.49 is a huge season-best for her, surpassing the 1:59.67 she swam at the U.S. Open in December. Utley completed the butterfly sweep by winning the 100 fly in 53.55.

Emily Constable was the second Vanderbilt swimmer to earn an NCAA ‘B’ cut. She took second behind Herron in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, hitting her cut in the former with a 1:01.11. It’s a lifetime best for the freshman, who moves up to second in program history.

Vanderbilt swept the distance events, with Madelyn Porter grabbing the team’s first win in the 1000 freestyle (10:12.76) and climbing to third in Vanderbilt event history. Later, Mercedes Traba won the 500 freestyle (4:51.52). Regan Mathieson added a win in the 100 freestyle, edging out Hernandez Barradas, 50.01 to 50.27.

The Salukis capped their meet win by winning the final event, the 400 freestyle relay. Ava Rines (50.95), Terry (50.95), Hernandez Barradas (50.68), and Pulido (49.13) sailed away to win by over two seconds in 3:21.71.

Up Next

Both teams now turn their attention to the postseason. Vanderbilt travels to Athens, Georgia for the SEC Championships from Feb. 18-22. SIU heads to the women’s MVC Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, from Feb. 26 – Mar. 1.