Ohio State Hosts Big Ten Rival Michigan Saturday

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team and men’s swimming and diving team host Big Ten rival Michigan at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12:00 p.m. Both Buckeye teams are in search of their third-straight win against the Wolverines.
Meet & Parking Information
- The meet will get underway at noon on Saturday. Admission is free.
- Fans can find paid parking in either the Tuttle Garage or the Neil Ave. Garage.
- Swimming and diving live streams will be available on B1G+.
Event Schedule
- 200 Medley Relay
- 1000 Freestyle
- 200 Freestyle
- 100 Backstroke
- 100 Breaststroke
- 200 Butterfly
- 50 Freestyle
- 100 Freestyle
- 200 Backstroke
- 200 Breaststroke
- 500 Freestyle
- 100 Butterfly
- 200 Individual Medley
- 400 Freestyle Relay
- 1-Meter & 3-Meter Diving
Women’s Meet Notes
- The women’s team won its last two dual meets against the Wolverines; it was the first time in program history the Buckeyes have defeated Michigan in back-to-back seasons.
- Last season, Ohio State defeated the Wolverines, 186.5-113.5, in Ann Arbor in the team’s first-ever dual meet win against Michigan on the road.
- The Buckeyes are undefeated this season in dual meets, sitting at a perfect 4-0 record, and also were the winners of the Ohio State Fall Invitational.
- Ohio State most recently capped a two-week training trip to Hawaii with a 160-96 victory over the Rainbow Warriors.
- Amy Fulmer earned two wins, placing first in the 200 free (1:47.74) and the 100 free (49.46).
- Gwen Woodbury won both distance events of the night; she swam the 1000 free in 9:55.85 and the 500 free in 4:55.03.
- Josephine Panitz also earned two individual event wins against Hawaii. She won the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.00 and the 200 breast with a time of 2:14.56.
Men’s Meet Notes
- The men’s team defeated the Wolverines, 151.5-148.5 last season, winning Ann Arbor for the first time since 1951.
- The Buckeyes have the last two meetings with the Wolverines, their first time defeating Michigan in back-to-back seasons since the early 1950’s.
- Ohio State is undefeated in dual meets this season with a 3-0 record. The Buckeyes earned a second-place finish at the Ohio State Fall Invitational.
- The Buckeyes most recently won a dual meet against Hawaii with a final score of 154-109.
- After redshirting the fall season, Charlie Clark made his return to collegiate competition against the Rainbow Warriors and won both distance events of the night. He placed first in the 1000 free with a time of 8:54.84 and in the 500 free with a time of 4:23.13. He earned Big Ten Swimmer of the Week honors following his performance.
- Ruslan Gaziev also earned two individual wins, placing first in the 100 free (43.37) and the 100 fly (48.04) His time in the 100 free is an NCAA B standard time.
Up Next
- The Buckeyes head to Notre Dame for the Tim Welsh Classic Jan. 26-27.