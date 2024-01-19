Ohio State Hosts Big Ten Rival Michigan Saturday Both Buckeye teams are in search of their third-straight win against the Wolverines.

Cal, UCLA Reportedly Dealing With Growing Deficits in Athletic Departments Without campus support factored into their revenue, Cal and UCLA combined for more than $80 million of deficits in the 2023 fiscal year.

How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/18-1/23 The #2 Cal Bears will host the #1 Arizona State Sun Devils this weekend as one of the many top-25 match-ups on the schedule.

Hoosiers Hit The Road To Take On Big Ten Rival Michigan In Ann Arbor The Indiana swimming and diving travels to Ann Arbor to face Big Ten Conference foe and Michigan for its lone dual meet of the spring.