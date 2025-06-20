Northwestern Adds Distance Specialist Gip Crye for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gip Crye from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, has committed to swim and study at Northwestern University in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois. He will head north this fall to join fellow class of 2029 commits George Groves, Langston Duncan, and Oliver Feng.

“I am incredibly honored and extremely happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Northwestern University! I want to thank God for giving me the ability to do what I love, as well as my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all the support, guidance, encouragement and prayers throughout this journey. I am also incredibly grateful to the coaching staff at Northwestern for the opportunity. Can’t wait to get to work with my teammates — Go ‘Cats!

Proverbs 3:5-6”

Crye wrapped up his prep career with Seacoast Collegiate High School at the 2024 FSHAA Class 1A State Championships last November. He came in 3rd in the 500 free (4:27.45, a PB) and 6th in the 200 free (1:39.80).

In club swimming, he represents Panama City Swim Team. He has achieved Winter Juniors-or-better standards in the 200/500/1000/1650, 200 back, and 400 IM. At Winter Juniors East, he competed in the 500/1650 free, 200 back, and 400 IM and achieved new times in the mile and the 100 fly (going out in the 4IM). In February, he updated his 200/400 IM times at the Southeastern Swimming LSC Championships. He added a PB in the 1000 free a month later at NCSA Spring Championships, where he placed 14th in the 500 free, 10th in the 1000 free, 11th in the 1650 free, and 17th in the 400 IM.

So far this spring, he has updated his LCM times in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:34.90

1000 free – 9:12.08

500 free – 4:27.45

200 free – 1:39.80

400 IM – 3:54.98

200 IM – 1:53.38

100 back – 51.56

200 back – 1:48.44

200 fly – 1:50.49

