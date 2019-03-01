Northern Arizona, Grand Canyon Still Lead After Day 2 of WACs

2019 WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday-Saturday, February 27th-March 2nd

University of Houston. Houston, TX

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES (POST-DAY 2)

WOMEN

1. Northern Arizona University 321.5 2. Northern Colorado, University 209.5 3. Idaho, University of 197 4. New Mexico State University 196 5. California Baptist University 189 6. California State University Ba 153 7. Grand Canyon University 151 8. Seattle University 44

MEN

1. Grand Canyon University 284 2. University of Wyoming 259 3. California Baptist University 230 4. U.S. Air Force Academy 229 5. University of Nevada Las Vegas 197 6. California State University Ba 131 7. Seattle University 63

Northern Arizona and Grand Canyon continued to lead the women’s and men’s meets respectively through the 2nd day of WACs. Grand Canyon took the 200 free relay, as well as 2 individual men’s events. NAU, on the other hand, won just 2 individual women’s events on the day.

Northern Colorado took the women’s 200 free relay, posting a 1:31.32 after holding on to the lead from the 50 to the finish. Rebecca Oviedo of Cal Baptist took the women’s 500 free, breaking 4:50 to clock a 4:49.27. D’Arcy Autumn (CSU Bakersfield) won the women’s 200 IM, posting a 1:59.97 to win the race by nearly a second.

There was a tie in the women’s 50, with Madelyn Moore and Elisa Rodriguez both touching in 22.71. Rounding out the women’s events, Tatiana Kurich took the women’s 1 meter diving with a score of 313.35.

Grand Canyon got the ball rolling in the men’s ,200 free relay, taking 1st with a time of 1:18.17. Daniil Antipov then took the first individual men’s event, the 500 free, swimming a lifetime best 4:18.73. His teammate Mark nikolaev then won the 200 IM, posting a 1:44.40 to win by 3 seconds. Jeremy Heidrich of Cal Baptist won the men’s 50 free, swimming a 19.53.