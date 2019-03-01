Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Northern Arizona, Grand Canyon Still Lead After Day 2 of WACs

2019 WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (POST-DAY 2)

WOMEN

1. Northern Arizona University     321.5   
2. Northern Colorado, University   209.5
3. Idaho, University of              197   
4. New Mexico State University       196
5. California Baptist University     189  
6. California State University Ba    153
7. Grand Canyon University           151   
8. Seattle University                 44

MEN

1. Grand Canyon University           284   
2. University of Wyoming             259
3. California Baptist University     230   
4. U.S. Air Force Academy            229
5. University of Nevada Las Vegas    197   
6. California State University Ba    131
7. Seattle University                 63

 

Northern Arizona and Grand Canyon continued to lead the women’s and men’s meets respectively through the 2nd day of WACs. Grand Canyon took the 200 free relay, as well as 2 individual men’s events. NAU, on the other hand, won just 2 individual women’s events on the day.

Northern Colorado took the women’s 200 free relay, posting a 1:31.32 after holding on to the lead from the 50 to the finish. Rebecca Oviedo of Cal Baptist took the women’s 500 free, breaking 4:50 to clock a 4:49.27. D’Arcy Autumn (CSU Bakersfield) won the women’s 200 IM, posting a 1:59.97 to win the race by nearly a second.

There was a tie in the women’s 50, with Madelyn Moore and Elisa Rodriguez both touching in 22.71. Rounding out the women’s events, Tatiana Kurich took the women’s 1 meter diving with a score of 313.35.

Grand Canyon got the ball rolling in the men’s ,200 free relay, taking 1st with a time of 1:18.17. Daniil Antipov then took the first individual men’s event, the 500 free, swimming a lifetime best 4:18.73. His teammate Mark nikolaev then won the 200 IM, posting a 1:44.40 to win by 3 seconds. Jeremy Heidrich of Cal Baptist won the men’s 50 free, swimming a 19.53.

 

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmer

Important to notice that GCU swam 1.17.21 in a time trial and qualified to NCAAs. They also switched one of the swimmers from the original relay that won.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 seconds ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!