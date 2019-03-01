FIU Leads C-USA After 1-2-3-4-5 Diving Finish on Day 2

CONFERENCE USA – WOMEN

Florida International took sole possession of the lead in the team battle on day 2, despite being outdone in the pool on the day. FIU, instead, got the work done on the boards, and it sure paid off. They tallied up a 1-2-3-4-5 finish in the 3 meter diving tonight, led by Maha Gouda. Additionally, FIU came in 7th and 8th in the 3 meter, meaning they locked up all but one of the A finals positions.

In the pool, however, Rice did an excellent job on the day, taking the 500 free and 200 free relay. Ellery Parish came out as the victor in the 500, breaking away towards the end of the race to touch the wall in 4:44.09, nearly 3 seconds ahead of the field. Additionally, Rice won the 200 free relay, where they clocked a 1:31.10.

FIU did get a swimming win tonight, as well, with Naomi Ruele posting a 22.15 to win in dominant fashion. That time is overwhelmingly likely to earn Ruele an invite to the NCAAs in a few weeks. The 200 IM was won by Catherine Bendziewicz of Marshall, who swam a 1:58.94, to edge out Rice’s Marta Cano Minarro (1:58.98). Bendziewicz built up an early lead, and managed to just hang on at the end to earn the title.