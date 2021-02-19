Nevada Leads a Very Tight Team battle Through Day 2 of Mountain West Champs

2021 Women’s Mountain West Conference Championships

Thursday, February 18 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

Swimming at UNLV (Pacific Time Zone), Diving at Air Force (Mountain Time Zone)

Defending Champion: San Diego State (2x) (results: 1, 2, 3, 4)

Team Scores (Through Day 2)

University of Nevada, Reno – 499 University of Nevada, Las Vegas – 489 San Diego State University – 454 University of Wyoming – 358 Colorado State University – 274 Fresno State University – 268 U.S. Air Force Academy – 169 San Jose State University – 135

University of Nevada is leading a tightly contested team battle through Day 2 of the Mountain West Championships. UNLV is just 10 points behind heading into Day 3 of the meet, while two-time defending champions San Diego State are in 3rd, just 45 points out from first.

Nevada’s success today was earned on the backs of an individual win and a relay win. Junior Julia Adamczyk took the 200 IM with a 2:00.39, narrowly edging out San Diego State’s Kristina Murphy, who finished 2nd in 2:00.65. The event was gigantic for Nevada, as they also took 3rd, 5th, and 8th.

Adamczyk was also a member of the Nevada 400 medley relay, which won it a final time of 3:37.14. Josien Wijkhuijs led the squad off in 53.54, and was followed by Wiktoria Samula (1:00.45), Adamczyk (53.52), and Caitlyn McHugh. San Diego State’s Samantha Geyer clocked a 1:00.06 on the breaststroke leg for the fastest breast split in the field.

San Diego State had won the 200 medley relay on Day 1. Geyer was huge for that relay as well, splitting 26.94 on the breast leg. Klara Thormalm also came up big as well, blasting a 23.33 fly split. Elliyana Ferrin led the team off in 25.43, and Elizabeth Menzmer anchored in 22.61, touching for a final time of 1:38.31. UNLV’s Sarah Koopmans posted an impressive 23.09 split on the fly leg of the Rebel’s relay.

San Diego State also won a down-to-the-wire race with UNLV in the 800 free relay. UNLV got out to an early lead, with Kristina Schneider leading off in 1:49.08, while SDSU’s lead-off (Wilma Johnson) clocked a 1:50.19. SDSU took a slight lead on the 2nd leg, with Paige Mitchell splitting 1:49.81 to UNLV’s 1:51.32 from Victoria Guitierrez. Julia Fillipova then dove in for UNLV, opening up a 1.5 second lead on SDSU thanks to her 1:47.84. The tables turned on the anchor, however, with Mia Ryan taking SDSU home in 1:47.60, edging out UNLV at the very end, finishing in 7:17.38 to UNLV’s 7:17.40.

UNLV picked up a win in the 50 free, where Kristina Schneider posted a 22.70, leading a tight field into the wall. Wyoming also picked up a win on Day 2, with Katelyn Blattner swimming to the finish in 4:47.33.