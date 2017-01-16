Nebraska’s Filipcic, Oeltjen Set Records In Win Over Omaha

Meet Stats

Complete results

Hosted by Nebraska

January 12, 2017

Score Nebraska 197, UNO 98



Press Release

Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics

Anna Filipcic and Erin Oeltjen set two records during the Huskers 197-98 win over the UNO Mavericks.

Filipcic set the Nebraska school record in the one-meter dive with a score of 346.88, while Oeltjen set the Devaney pool record in an exhibition race in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.20.

In another exhibition, the Huskers finished first in the 200-yard medley coming in at 1:42.95 (Brassard, Beeler, Oeltjen, and Helferich). Mccafferty, Worlton, Hedrick, and Roller brought the first-place points in for the team at 1:46.34.

Sophomore Kaylyn Flatt had an impressive first-place win in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:10.80, finishing with a full 50-yard lead. Aimee Fischer followed for fourth place at 10:59.68.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Samantha Hedrick took first at 1:55.3, Allie Worrall came in second at 1:55.33 and Carla Gonzalez- Garcia followed for third with a time of 1:55.46.

After Oeltjen’s record-breaking performance in the 100-yard backstroke, Lindsay Helferich brought in first place points with a time of 57.26, followed by freshman standout Tori Beeler with a time of 57.46.

Jordan Ehly took first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:03.53, followed by Bridget Pacilio with a time of 1:06.37.

Following Shea Bougie’s second place performance in the 200-yard butterfly (2:09.80), senior captain Julia Roller earned a first place finish in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.20.

Roller found her second first place finish of the day in the 100-yard freestyle at 52.76, her first time this season with multiple first-place finishes in the same meet.

In the 200-yard backstroke, Anna McDonald took home a first-place finish for the Huskers at 2:02.78. After, Beeler found a first-place finish in the 200 breaststroke at 2:20.46 followed by two exhibition wins: Gwen Worlton in second at 2:20.80 and Savannah Savitt in third with 2:27.66.

Bridget Pacilio earned a first-place win in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:07.83. Abigail Greeneway followed for third at 5:13.78.

On the diving front, Filipcic earned another first-place finish in the three-meter dive with a score of 335.7. Freshman Abigail Knapton followed for second at 305.4 and sophomore Katrina Voge for third at 283.45.

After Anna’s record-crushing performance in the one-meter, Knapton took second with a score of 275.02, followed by Voge with 251.70.

To close the meet, Ehly earned her second first-place finish of the meet in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:05.31. After, the Huskers solidified their performance and took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (Gonzalez-Garcia, Hedrick, Flatt, Savitt) with a time of 1:38.43.

The Huskers will head to Champaign, Ill. to take on the Fighting Illini next week on Sat. Jan 21 at 11:00 a.m.