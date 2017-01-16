Nebraska’s Filipcic, Oeltjen Set Records In Win Over Omaha

Meet Stats
- Complete results
- Hosted by Nebraska
- January 12, 2017
- Score
- Nebraska 197, UNO 98
Press Release
Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics
Anna Filipcic and Erin Oeltjen set two records during the Huskers 197-98 win over the UNO Mavericks.
Filipcic set the Nebraska school record in the one-meter dive with a score of 346.88, while Oeltjen set the Devaney pool record in an exhibition race in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.20.
In another exhibition, the Huskers finished first in the 200-yard medley coming in at 1:42.95 (Brassard, Beeler, Oeltjen, and Helferich). Mccafferty, Worlton, Hedrick, and Roller brought the first-place points in for the team at 1:46.34.
Sophomore Kaylyn Flatt had an impressive first-place win in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:10.80, finishing with a full 50-yard lead. Aimee Fischer followed for fourth place at 10:59.68.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Samantha Hedrick took first at 1:55.3, Allie Worrall came in second at 1:55.33 and Carla Gonzalez- Garcia followed for third with a time of 1:55.46.
After Oeltjen’s record-breaking performance in the 100-yard backstroke, Lindsay Helferich brought in first place points with a time of 57.26, followed by freshman standout Tori Beeler with a time of 57.46.
Jordan Ehly took first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:03.53, followed by Bridget Pacilio with a time of 1:06.37.
Following Shea Bougie’s second place performance in the 200-yard butterfly (2:09.80), senior captain Julia Roller earned a first place finish in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.20.
Roller found her second first place finish of the day in the 100-yard freestyle at 52.76, her first time this season with multiple first-place finishes in the same meet.
In the 200-yard backstroke, Anna McDonald took home a first-place finish for the Huskers at 2:02.78. After, Beeler found a first-place finish in the 200 breaststroke at 2:20.46 followed by two exhibition wins: Gwen Worlton in second at 2:20.80 and Savannah Savitt in third with 2:27.66.
Bridget Pacilio earned a first-place win in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:07.83. Abigail Greeneway followed for third at 5:13.78.
On the diving front, Filipcic earned another first-place finish in the three-meter dive with a score of 335.7. Freshman Abigail Knapton followed for second at 305.4 and sophomore Katrina Voge for third at 283.45.
After Anna’s record-crushing performance in the one-meter, Knapton took second with a score of 275.02, followed by Voge with 251.70.
To close the meet, Ehly earned her second first-place finish of the meet in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:05.31. After, the Huskers solidified their performance and took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (Gonzalez-Garcia, Hedrick, Flatt, Savitt) with a time of 1:38.43.
The Huskers will head to Champaign, Ill. to take on the Fighting Illini next week on Sat. Jan 21 at 11:00 a.m.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Nebraska’s Filipcic, Oeltjen Set Records In Win Over Omaha"
Congratulations Erin! We are so proud of you!