NCHEAC Record-holder Jack Wisniewski (2021) Commits to D2 Powerhouse Wingate

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jonathan (Jack) Wisniewski has made his verbal commitment to Wingate University class of ’25.

“I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and education at Wingate University. Wingate is one of the top NCAA Division 2 teams in the country and I feel that I can contribute to the goals of competing for conference and national championships. Wingate has a strong academic program and is a wonderful location for me. Can’t wait to be a part of the amazing bulldog family! 🐾”

Wisniewski is homeschooled and does his year-round swimming with Goldsboro Family YMCA. He holds two high school state records with the North Carolinians for Home Education Athletic Commission. In February at the 2021 NCHEAC State Championship, he won the 200 IM by over 10 seconds with a record-breaking time of 1:56.62. He then came to the wall 7.8 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in the 100 fly to win with another record time (51.66). His name graces the record books in the 200 medley and 400 free relays, too; he and his teammates from Goldsboro Swim cleared those marks in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Wisniewski is a YMCA All-American, having finished in the top-16 in both the 200 fly and 400 IM at the 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships. Since the beginning of 2021 he has improved his PBs in the 200/200 free, 100 back, and 200 fly. In December, he competed at 2020 18&U Winter Championships and updated his lifetime bests in the 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:04.76

200 IM – 1:54.39

100 fly – 51.20

200 fly – 1:52.70

100 breast – 59.10

200 breast – 2:12.49

100 back – 54.00

200 back – 1:57.59

100 free – 48.79

200 free – 1:44.94

Wingate placed 2nd to Queens at the 2021 Bluegrass Mountain Championships. Six Bulldogs swam sub-50s in the 100 fly at the meet, including conference champion Iran Almeida (47.09, 46.86 in prelims), #4 Slava Ohnov (47.96 in prelims), #5 Kalle Svensson (48.28 in prelims), #9 Frederik Moeller (48.58), #11 Bozo Puhalovic (49.69), and #12 Daniel Brisuda (49.63 in prelims).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.