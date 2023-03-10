NCAA Zone D Diving: Texas Women Hit Five NCAA Qualifiers On Final Day In Minneapolis

2023 NCAA ZONE D DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 7-9, 2023
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Host: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
- Qualifiers
- Preview
- Results
Nine divers punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships on the final day of the Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis, as the women’s and men’s platform events went off on Thursday.
Minnesota’s Vivi Del Angel won the women’s event by over 92 points with a score of 718.10, while LSU’s Carson Paul earned his NCAA spot by claiming the men’s event by 48 points.
There were 10 qualifying spots up for grabs on women’s platform and five for the men.
Women’s Platform Qualifiers
- Vivi Del Angel (UMIN), 718.10
- Jordan Skilken (TEX), 626.00
- Montserrat Lavenant (LSU), 621.00
- Janie Boyle (TEX), 579.40
- Maggie Buckley (LSU), 528.00
- Sarah Carruthers (TEX), 510.15
- Helle Tuxen (LSU), 501.00
- Kelsey Clairmont (UNL), 496.00
- Alyssa Clairmont (TAM), 489.65
- Nicole Stambo (SMU), 474.40
With so many qualifying spots available in the event, five women earned an NCAA spot for the first time, including the Texas duo of Janie Boyle and Sarah Carruthers.
That brings the Longhorns’ NCAA diver count to five on the women’s side, and they’ll be able to bring them all with 14 swimmers qualified (divers count as half a roster spot).
Texas brought in some big points in this event at last year’s NCAAs, as Jordan Skilken placed third and Boyle was fourth, while the now-graduated Paola Pineda was also a championship finalist in eighth.
Men’s Platform Qualifiers
- Carson Paul (LSU), 829.90
- Carlo Lopez (MIZ), 781.90
- Andrew Bennett (UMIN), 764.05
- Noah Duperre (TEX), 741.70
- Alec Hubbard (TCU), 728.55
Texas’ Noah Duperre was the only diver who finished inside a qualifying spot on men’s platform who had already booked his ticket to NCAAs, as LSU’s Paul, Mizzou’s Carlo Lopez, Minnesota’s Andrew Bennett and TCU’s Alec Hubbard all qualified for the first time.
Duperre, Texas A&M’s Rhett Hensley and SMU’s Peter Smithson are the only three men qualified to compete in all three events at NCAAs, with Hensley and Smithson finishing inside the top-12 on platform after earning a spot in an earlier event.
NCAA QUALIFIERS
Women
|Count
|Women Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Hailey Hernandez
|Texas
|1m, 3m
|2
|Chiara Pellacani
|LSU
|1m, 3m
|3
|Bridget O’Neil
|Texas
|1m, 3m
|4
|Viviana Del Angel
|Minnesota
|3m, Platform
|5
|Joslyn Oakley
|Texas A&M
|1m, 3m
|6
|Joy Zhu
|Minnesota
|1m, 3m
|7
|Montserrat Lavenant
|LSU
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|8
|Alyssa Clairmont
|Texas A&M
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|9
|Helle Tuxen
|LSU
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|10
|Jordan Skilken
|Texas
|1m, Platform
|11
|Av Osero
|Minnesota
|1m, 3m
|12
|Janie Boyle
|Texas
|1m, Platform
|13
|Maggie Buckley
|LSU
|Platform
|14
|Sarah Carruthers
|Texas
|3m, Platform
|15
|Kelsey Clairmont
|Nebraska
|Platform
|16
|Nicole Stambo
|SMU
|Platform
Men
|Count
|Men Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Nicholas Harris
|Texas
|1m, 3m
|2
|Adrian Abadia Garcia
|LSU
|1m, 3m
|3
|Victor Povzner
|Texas A&M
|1m, 3m
|4
|David Ekdahl
|TCU
|1m, 3m
|5
|Brendan McCourt
|Texas
|1m, 3m
|6
|Rhett Hensley
|Texas A&M
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|7
|Allen Bottego III
|Texas A&M
|1m, Platform
|8
|Noah Duperre
|Texas
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|9
|Collier Dyer
|Missouri
|3m, Platform
|10
|Takuto Endo
|Texas A&M
|3m
|11
|Peter Smithson
|SMU
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|12
|Carson Paul
|LSU
|Platform
|13
|Carlo Lopez
|MIZ
|Platform
|14
|Andrew Bennett
|Minnesota
|3m, Platform
|15
|Alec Hubbard
|TCU
|Platform
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.
Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.
The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.