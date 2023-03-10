NCAA Zone D Diving: Texas Women Hit Five NCAA Qualifiers On Final Day In Minneapolis

2023 NCAA ZONE D DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 7-9, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Host: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Nine divers punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships on the final day of the Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis, as the women’s and men’s platform events went off on Thursday.

Minnesota’s Vivi Del Angel won the women’s event by over 92 points with a score of 718.10, while LSU’s Carson Paul earned his NCAA spot by claiming the men’s event by 48 points.

There were 10 qualifying spots up for grabs on women’s platform and five for the men.

Women’s Platform Qualifiers

Vivi Del Angel (UMIN), 718.10 Jordan Skilken (TEX), 626.00 Montserrat Lavenant (LSU), 621.00 Janie Boyle (TEX), 579.40 Maggie Buckley (LSU), 528.00 Sarah Carruthers (TEX), 510.15 Helle Tuxen (LSU), 501.00 Kelsey Clairmont (UNL), 496.00 Alyssa Clairmont (TAM), 489.65 Nicole Stambo (SMU), 474.40

With so many qualifying spots available in the event, five women earned an NCAA spot for the first time, including the Texas duo of Janie Boyle and Sarah Carruthers.

That brings the Longhorns’ NCAA diver count to five on the women’s side, and they’ll be able to bring them all with 14 swimmers qualified (divers count as half a roster spot).

Texas brought in some big points in this event at last year’s NCAAs, as Jordan Skilken placed third and Boyle was fourth, while the now-graduated Paola Pineda was also a championship finalist in eighth.

Men’s Platform Qualifiers

Texas’ Noah Duperre was the only diver who finished inside a qualifying spot on men’s platform who had already booked his ticket to NCAAs, as LSU’s Paul, Mizzou’s Carlo Lopez, Minnesota’s Andrew Bennett and TCU’s Alec Hubbard all qualified for the first time.

Duperre, Texas A&M’s Rhett Hensley and SMU’s Peter Smithson are the only three men qualified to compete in all three events at NCAAs, with Hensley and Smithson finishing inside the top-12 on platform after earning a spot in an earlier event.

NCAA QUALIFIERS

Women

Count Women Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Hailey Hernandez Texas 1m, 3m 2 Chiara Pellacani LSU 1m, 3m 3 Bridget O’Neil Texas 1m, 3m 4 Viviana Del Angel Minnesota 3m, Platform 5 Joslyn Oakley Texas A&M 1m, 3m 6 Joy Zhu Minnesota 1m, 3m 7 Montserrat Lavenant LSU 1m, 3m, Platform 8 Alyssa Clairmont Texas A&M 1m, 3m, Platform 9 Helle Tuxen LSU 1m, 3m, Platform 10 Jordan Skilken Texas 1m, Platform 11 Av Osero Minnesota 1m, 3m 12 Janie Boyle Texas 1m, Platform 13 Maggie Buckley LSU Platform 14 Sarah Carruthers Texas 3m, Platform 15 Kelsey Clairmont Nebraska Platform 16 Nicole Stambo SMU Platform

Men

Count Men Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Nicholas Harris Texas 1m, 3m 2 Adrian Abadia Garcia LSU 1m, 3m 3 Victor Povzner Texas A&M 1m, 3m 4 David Ekdahl TCU 1m, 3m 5 Brendan McCourt Texas 1m, 3m 6 Rhett Hensley Texas A&M 1m, 3m, Platform 7 Allen Bottego III Texas A&M 1m, Platform 8 Noah Duperre Texas 1m, 3m, Platform 9 Collier Dyer Missouri 3m, Platform 10 Takuto Endo Texas A&M 3m 11 Peter Smithson SMU 1m, 3m, Platform 12 Carson Paul LSU Platform 13 Carlo Lopez MIZ Platform 14 Andrew Bennett Minnesota 3m, Platform 15 Alec Hubbard TCU Platform

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.