NCAA Division III Moravian College Will Add Men’s, Women’s Swimming in 2021

Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania has announced that it will add men’s and women’s swimming as varsity sports in the 2021-2022 collegiate season. That will bring the Greyhounds’ count of varsity sports to 22.

“Everyone at Moravian is thrilled to add men’s and women’s swimming to the current roster of NCAA sports offered to our student-athletes,” commented Bryon Grigsby, President of Moravian College. “We know the Landmark is a very competitive conference and we can’t wait to get going.”

Previously, Moravian College was the only full-time Landmark Conference school to not sponsor both men’s and women’s swimming after Juaniata added a varsity men’s team in the 2018-2019 season.

Moravian College, with an undergraduate enrollment of over 2,100, is the sixth-oldest college in the United States, having been founded in 1742. As an NCAA Division III school, Moravian won’t be able to offer athletic scholarships in swimming.

Moravian will train at nearby Liberty High School. Liberty High, which actually has a higher enrollment than Moravian College, opened an 8-lane, 25-yard pool with elevated

Catholic University swept this year’s Landmark Conference Championships, including winning the men’s title by over 300 points. That marks Catholic U’s 4th-straight men’s title; the Catholic women broke Susquehanna’s 9-year winning streak.

Scranton’s Lauren Byrne will be the conference’s lone representative at the 2020 NCAA Division III National Championship meet.