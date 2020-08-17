NCAA Division II Recruiting Quiet Period To End August 31

The NCAA Division II recruiting quiet period will come to an end on August 31, the organization announced Friday, meaning normal recruiting calendars will resume at the beginning of September.

The decision was made by the Division II Administrative Committee in a virtual meeting Friday, stating that resuming a normal recruiting calendar could assist the division with enrollment management.

Division II entered a recruiting quiet period on June 1, with the initial plan to run through the end of the month. The period was then extended through July 31 in mid-June and then August 31 in mid-July.

A “quiet period”, which differs from a recruiting “dead period”, enables coaches to have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents on the college’s campus. However, a coach cannot watch student-athletes compete (unless it occurs on the college’s campus), or visit their high schools during the quiet period.

A dead period, which Division I is currently in, disallows any in-person recruiting, only allowing communication via texting, phone calls or email with either the student-athlete or their parents.

Division I extended its dead period through September 30 after initially implementing it back in March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Division III, however, has much more relaxed recruiting rules relative to D1 and D2, with no specified recruiting calendar. The division did not implement any new recruiting restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

Swimming & diving typically only has one dead period every year, occurring Monday through Thursday of the first week of the signing period in November. That fell from November 11-14 of 2019 this past season.