NC State’s Erika Pelaez Breaks Down 1:43 2Free, 1:50 2Back, 46.7 Relay Split in NCAA Debut

Freshman Erika Pelaez showed out in her first official dual meet with NC State last week against Arizona State. Not only did she win every event she participated in, but in her first individual race, the 200 free, she broke an NC State school record, clocking a 1:43.14. Pelaez shares her perspective on what has gone so well for her at NC State so far as well as what her summer was like competing for Team USA at the Jr Pan Pacific Championships in Australia.