NC State Women Top ACC 200 MR Record to Open Up 2019 ACC Champs

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NC State Wolfpack opened up the 2019 ACC Championships by taking down the conference and meet record in the 200 medley relay. Elise Haan and Ky-Lee Perry, both of whom were on the record-setting relay in 2017, split 24.02 and 21.02 leading off and anchoring the relay, respectively. Freshman Sophie Hansson split 26.26 on breast, swifter any split at SECs last night, and Sirena Rowe put up a 23.22 fly leg.

Check out a split comparison between the time from tonight and the time from 2017.

Interestingly, Haan was actually faster in 2018 than she was in either 2017 or 2019. Last year, she led off in 23.59 en route to a 1:36.07 NC State victory.

Hansson’s and Perry’s split were the fastest in the field tonight. UVA got a 23.83 backstroke leg from Caroline Gmelich, as they finished 2nd in 1:35.21. Amazingly, there was actually a freshman faster than Hansson on breast — FSU’s Ida Hulkko split 26.19. The fastest fly split belonged to Alyssa Marsh, who buoyed Duke to a 5th-place finish with a 22.37 fly split.