Navy Receives Verbal From US Open Qualifier Ethan Gluck

Ethan Gluck has announced his verbal commitment to the United States Naval Academy. Gluck is a current high school senior at iUniversity Prep, a virtual school based out of Grapevine, Texas. He currently trains and competes with the nearby City of Richardson Swim Team.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to represent the US Naval Academy. It is an honor and a privilege to join the brotherhood and serve my country. GO NAVY!”

Gluck is a very versatile swimmer, but has seen the most success in distance free, the 200 fly, and 400 IM. Gluck owns US Open cuts in both the 200m fly and 1650.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:34.83

1000 free – 9:23.90

1650 free – 15:23.79

200 fly – 1:48.62

400 IM – 3:57.11

Top LCM Times:

400 free – 4:07.31

800 free – 8:30.82

1500 free – 16:09.47

200 fly – 2:01.04

400 IM – 4:32.10

Gluck’s commitment comes after a successful summer, where he set huge lifetime bests across the board. At the NCSA Summer Champs, Gluck won the 200 fly in 2:01.04, which was a best time by almost 5 seconds. Gluck also recorded a top 8 finish in the 400 IM at NCSAs, claiming 7th with a best time of 4:31.10. Gluck began the 2022 LCM season with a best of 2:11.99 in the 200 fly and 4:40.46 in the 400 IM, meaning that he has improved by almost ten seconds in both events this summer.

Gluck also competed at the NCSA Spring Championships, where he set lifetime bests in the 500, 1000, 1650, 200 fly, and 400 IM. Similar to his LCM season, he also saw an enormous improvement across last year’s SCY season–he dropped almost 32 seconds in the 1650, almost 12 seconds in the 200 fly, and over 6 seconds in the 400 IM.

At last year’s Patriot League Championships, the Navy men won the program’s 18th conference title. They out scored second place Army by 133.5 points. Gluck’s best time in the 400 IM would have put him comfortably in the B-final at last year’s meet. His best 1650 time would have earned 5th at last year’s meet, and would have made him Navy’s second-fastest performer in the event last year behind Garrett McGovern. His 200 fly would have been right on the edge of the A-final last year, an event where Navy went 1-2 with Ethan Tack (1:44.70) and Patrick Colwell (1:45. 65). McGovern and Colwell should still be on campus when Gluck arrives in Annapolis.

Joining Gluck in Navy’s class of 2027 are fellow recruits Kris Lawson, Matt Beehler, Simon Thompson, Luca Oliva, Kellan Pattison, Ben Irwin, and Coleman Yates.

