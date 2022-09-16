Futures Qualifier Jana Jocic Sends Verbal to UC San Diego (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures qualifier Jana Jocic has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California San Diego. Jocic trains and competes with The Swim Team and attends Laguna Beach High School in Laguna Beach, California.

“I’m feeling blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California, San Diego! A huge thanks to my parents, coaches, and friends for their support. Go Tritons 🔱”

Jocic specializes in breaststroke, as she owns Futures qualifying times in both the 100 and 200 breast.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 30.05

100 breast – 1:03.89

200 breast – 2:19.07

Jocic most recently competed at the CA RAA Summer JO meet in July, where she won both the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.62, which was just off her lifetime best of 1:14.09. She also competed at the CA NOVA Southern California Invitational, where she claimed 5th in the 200 breast in a time of 2:40.88, also just off her lifetime best of 2:39.92.

Jocic was a 2022 CIF State Qualifier in the 100 breast, where she finished 29th with a time of 1:04.51. She is the school record holder in that event for Laguna Beach High School, as well as part of the record-holding 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

UC San Diego competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF). Last year, the Triton women were the conference champions, beating out the University of Hawaii by just 12.5 points. Jocic’s best 100 and 200 breastroke times would put her just inside the top 8 in both events at last year’s conference meet. UC San Diego’s top finisher in the breaststroke events was Katja Pavicevic, who claimed 1st in the 200 with a 1:01.83 and 2nd in the 100 with a time of 1:01.83. Pavicevic was also the Triton’s breastroker on both medley relays, splitting a 28.20 and a 1:01.31. Pavicevic will be graduated by the time Jocic arrives on campus.

Jocic joins California natives Katy Hawk and Asia Kozan, along with North Carolina native Eva Boehlke in the Triton’s class of 2027.

