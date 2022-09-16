US Open Qualifier Craig Bohlman Sends Verbal To UNC Tar Heels

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

US Open qualifier Craig Bohlman has announced his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Bohlman will join the Tar Heels for the 2023-2024 season. The high school senior trains and competes with Nova of Virginia and J.R. Tucker High School out of Henrico, Virginia.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill! UNC checks all the boxes with great academics, fast swimming, awesome coaches and a family-like team culture. Thank you to my parents and my coaches who have always supported and believed in me – I would not have this opportunity without you! GoHeels!”

Bohlman specializes primarily in mid-distance to distance freestyle events. He owns a US Open cut in the 400 free, but also swims everything from the 200 free up to the 1650/1500 and 400 IM.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:41.39

500 free – 4:31.77

1000 free – 9:24.40

1650 free – 15:40. 02

400 IM – 4:02.23

Bohlman’s commitment comes after a highly successful summer, where he set lifetime bests in all his primary events. At Speedo Junior Nationals in August, he advanced to the C-final in the 400 free, where he dropped over 3 seconds for a 3:59.86. He also clocked lifetime bests in the 400 IM (4:32.03) and the 1500 (16:01.28). He set a lifetime best in the 800 free earlier in the summer at the Virginia Swimming LC Senior Champs meet, winning the event in 8:22.15.

At the VHSL Class 5A State Championship, Bohlman advanced to finals in both his events. He claimed 2nd in the 500 free, shaving off 0.14 from his previous best time for a 4:31.77. He also claimed 8th place in the 200 free (1:42.76).

UNC competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). At last year’s conference meet, the Tar Heel men finished 7th out of 12 teams. Bohlman’s best 1650 time would have placed 24th at last year’s meet, putting him just inside scoring range. Distance freestyle has been a weakness for the Tar Heel men recently, with only Patrick Hussey scoring in the 500. Hussey will still be on campus when Bohlman arrives, thus giving Bohlman the chance to help build up UNC’s distance squad.

Bohlman is the only out-of-state recruit so far for UNC’s class of 2027. He joins North Carolina natives David Quaresma, Reese Stoner, Ben Delmar, Colin Whelehan, and Tuck Valliere.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.