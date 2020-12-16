Multiple Personal Bests Highlight Annual MOR Holiday Invitational

MOR Holiday Invite

December 11-13, 2020

Pullen Aquatic Center, Raleigh, North Carolina

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 MOR Holiday Invitational Meet”

The Marlins of Raleigh hosted their annual Holiday Invitational this past weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina. The meet was small, with only two other teams competing besides the host Marlins: Raleigh Swimming Association and the Tac Titans. In addition, several swimmers competed unattached.

Highlighting the meet with multiple wins were MOR’s Rachel Lundy and Mason Hetzell.

Lundy opened up the meet with a win in the 50 free (24.79). That was her first swim under 25 seconds. She also added wins in the 500 free (5:16.67), 200 free (1:56.86) and 100 free (53.67). All of those swims were PBs for the 16-year old, including a 10-second drop in the 500 free.

On the boys’ side, 15-year old Hetzell captured three individual wins, touching first in the 200 IM (1:57.34), 200 breast (2:10.42) and 100 breast (59.42). Hetzell also hit lifetime bests in all of his events.

Also swimming well was 18-year old Jesse Ssengonzi, who dominated the butterfly events. In the 100 fly, he was the only swimmer to finish under 50 seconds, topping the field by over 3 seconds (48.85). In the 200 fly he won by over 6 seconds, clocking in at 1:49.25. Both times were PBs.

Other Meet Highlights