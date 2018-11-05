MP Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/17/2018

Check out these swims from the weekend of October 12-14, 2018:

Kathryn Montefusco, 12, Huntington YMCA (HYB-MR): 50y free (25.16) – Swimming at Metropolitan Swimming’s FLY Junior Swim Championship, Montefusco dropped 1.2 seconds to win the girls’ 11-12 50 free by half a body length. She is now 1.6 seconds faster than she was a year ago. She also won the 50 back and 50 fly, the latter with a best time of 27.52, and she split a 31.39 breast on the medley relay.

Stephan Aguirre, 14, Denver Swim Academy (DSA-CO): 50y free (22.63) – Aguirre dropped .01 to go a best time in the 50 free at FST Swim Pink in Lakewood, Colorado. He finished 2nd in the boys’ open event, one of only two sub-23s out of a field of 91 swimmers. He finished 2nd in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM, 5th in the 100 back and 200 back, and 12th in the 100 breast.

Isaac Weigel, 15, Iowa Flyers Swim Club (IFLY-IA): 200y free (1:45.90) – Weigel scored a PB by 2 seconds and was 6.5 seconds faster than he’d been at this time last year when he won the boys’ open 200 free at LMST Lions Fall Invitational Meet hosted by Linn Mar Swim Team. He also won the 500 free by a margin of around half a pool length.

Marcus Gentry, 14, Superior Stingray Swimming (SSS-OR): 100y back (54.23) – At the Superior Southern Oregon Invitational in Grants Pass, Gentry won the boys’ 13-14 100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. His 100 back time was a PB by 1.1 seconds and 4.7 better than he’d been at the beginning of November 2017. He also earned PBs in the 100 free (-3/10), 200 back (-1.5), and 200 IM (-6.5).

Isabella Song, 17, Greenwood Swimming (GS-NE): 100y breast (1:05.46) – Song swam her second-best 100 breast, missing her PB by only .02, at the Greenwood Swimming October Team Specialty Meet at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. That puts her 7.2 seconds ahead of last year’s pace (she went 1:12.63 on September 29, 2017). Song won the 100 free and 100 breast and was runner-up in the 50 free, 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

Robert Wagner, 15, Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST-MT): 100y fly (52.10) – Competing at the Jamie Turner Memorial hosted by Helena Lions Swim Team and the Butte YMCA, Wagner dropped half a second to win the boys’ 13-and-over 100 fly by more than 9 seconds. Last October he went 54.41 in the event. Wagner also won the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, and 50/200 fly to go 7-for-7 for the weekend. He earned new PBs in the 50 free, 100 back, and 50/100 fly.

Adrianna Germann, 12, SWAC Swim Team (SWAC-IN): 200y fly (2:15.87) – Germann dropped 8.5 seconds to win the 11 & Over 200 butterfly at the SWAC IMX Challenge. Germann went lifetime bests in all her events: 1650 free (19:47.70, 2nd time swimming the event , -9.5 seconds), 200 back (2:28.62, 1st time swimming it), 200 fly (2nd time swimming it), and 400 IM (4:56.85, 2nd time swimming it, -14.8 seconds).

Logan Ingerick, 14, Berkeley Barracudas (BERK-FL): 200y IM (1:55.42) – Representing Berkeley Prep School at the 55th Woodson High School Invitational, Ingerick dropped 6/10 and was 8.1 seconds faster than he’d been in mid-October 2017. He was runner-up in the 100 free and helped the Bucs finish 4th in the team standings.

Reminder: The Weekly Wonders column is a celebration of age-group swimming, where new champions are made every day. Anyone can look up the top swims of the week. That’s not what we’re doing here. If we were only reporting on the week’s top swims we would feature the same handful of athletes every Wednesday. Instead, this is an opportunity to introduce the swimming community to athletes who have made great strides in the context of their own particular swimming worlds. By association, it also celebrates their coaches and their teams. The Weekly Wonders column, therefore, amounts to a pat on the back for a job well done, and hopefully encourages swimmers of all levels to continue to reach from within to get to that next level.

