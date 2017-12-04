MP Journey Series with Michael Phelps and Bob Bowman: Juggling Priorities

Success is not a destination but a journey. Michael Phelps, the greatest athlete of all-time, and coach Bob Bowman, head coach of the Arizona State Swimming and Diving Team, go beyond techniques and drills as they share stories, advice, and secrets to success learned on their road to success. Presented by MP Michael Phelps.

EPISODE THREE: In episode three of the MP Journey Series, Michael and Bob breakdown juggling priorities.

Coach Bowman explains, “I tell my college swimmers you’ve got academics, swimming and a social life, and you can only be good at two of them. So decide which two you’re going to be good at.”

Michael, who was extremely focused on swimming the final two years of his career, adds, “The last two years might have been the funniest of my career.” In sum, prioritizing your sport doesn’t have to be slog. It can be rewarding, and fun.

MP is a SwimSwam partner.