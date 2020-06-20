Missy, Nathan, Cullen, and Kylie Brainstorm Fundraisers for USAS Foundation

The USA Swimming Foundation, the charitable arm of USA Swimming, has already distributed almost $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief grants to member clubs, and has pledged at least $1.5 million more in phase 2.

The organization has now put out a call for more donations to help it continue supporting clubs through the recovery phase of the global coronavirus pandemic, and they’ve done so in the most adorable way possible.

The video features a zoom call with some well-known faces, as well as an introduction to some new ones.

U.S. Olympians Nathan Adrian, Missy Franklin, and Cullen Jones are joined by Juan Caraveo, who us USA Swimming’s Western Zone Program Development Manager. They’re joined by age groupers Brendan and Kylie to discuss ideas to raise more money for the foundation. Kylie, the star of the show, does the whole call in her goggles, which is a brilliant touch.

Be sure to watch to the end for another legendary Jason Lezak finish.