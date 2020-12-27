Mid-distance Freestyler Shayle Woods (2021) Commits to Oklahoma Christian

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Shayle Woods from Burton, Texas has committed to Oklahoma Christian University’s class of 2025; she will head to Edmond in the fall of 2021.

“I chose Oklahoma Christian University for their academic reputation for having a 90%+ acceptance rate to medical school. Also to be able to train under Coach Josh Davis is a dream come true and I’m excited to be a part of what he is building there.”

A senior at Brenham High School, Woods swims for her high school team and the club team Brenham Swim Club. She is a school record-holder in the 200 free, 500 free, and 400 free relay. She qualified for the Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships in the 500 free in both her sophomore and junior year seasons. Last year at the 2020 UIL 5A State Meet, she notched a lifetime best in the 500 free in prelims and qualified 10th for finals. She wound up 10th overall, going her 3rd-best ever time in finals.

In February 2020, she competed in the 200 free, 1000 free, and 200 back at the Gulf Swimming Short Course Championships hosted by The Woodlands Swim Team. She clocked PBs in both freestyles.

Best SCY times:

1000 free – 10:59.48

500 free – 5:10.66

200 free – 1:57.85

100 free – 55.18

200 back – 2:14.67

100 back – 1:03.37

50 back – 29.80

200 IM – 2:19.26

Woods will join a strong freestyle training group at Oklahoma Christian. She will overlap two years with Kayci McKinnon, who was a top-8 finisher in the 1000 free, 500 free, and 200 free at the 2020 RMAC Championships, and Mallory Mead, who was an A finalist in the 500 free and finished top-16 in the 1000 free, 1650 free, and 200 back. Woods’ best times would have scored 13th in the 1000 free, in the A final of the 500 free, in the B final of the 200 free, and in the C final of the 200 back.

