Mid-distance Freestyler Ashley Loomis Announces Verbal Commitment to Yale

Franklin, Massachusetts’ Ashley Loomis has announced her verbal commitment to the application process at Yale University.*

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Yale University. I am beyond grateful and honored to be part of such an incredible team and school. I chose Yale because of the combination of amazing coaching, teammates, and academics. I couldn’t imagine spending my next four years anywhere else. I am very thankful for my family, friends, teachers, and coaches for helping me get here. Go Bulldogs!!”

Loomis is a senior at Franklin High School and is a five-time Massachusetts Division 1 state champion in the middle distance freestyle events. As a freshman she won the 500 free (5:01.76) and placed third in the 200 free (1:53.98) at the 2015 MIAA Girls’ Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships. The following year she won the 200 (1:51.96) and the 500 (4:58.50) and anchored Franklin’s 200 and 400 free relays. As a junior in 2017 she repeated her individual state titles (1:51.10 in the 200 and 4:53.63 in the 500) and her relay anchors, and earned the Boston Globe’s 2017 Girls’ Swimming All-Scholastic D1 Swimmer of the Year award.

Loomis swims year-round for Greenwood Swimming. After high school season she continued to improve her PBs, going best times in the 50/100/1000 free and 100 fly at New England Age Group Championships and Ithaca Sectionals. In long course season she updated her PBs in free, fly, and IM, and had top-8 finishes in the 100/200/400/800 freestyle events at the ISCA Summer Seniors Championships.

Yale has a strong tradition of mid-distance and distance freestyle prowess. Loomis will join a group led by Kendall Brent and Nathalie Eid, after the Bulldogs lose Cailley Silbert and Danielle Liu to graduation next May.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:50.39

500 free – 4:53.63

1000 free – 10:16.02

1650 free – 17:13.61

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].