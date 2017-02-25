Michelle Konkoly Breaks American Record in 50 Yard Free (S9)

2016 Paralympic Champion Michelle Konkoly has broke the American Record in the 50 yard freestyle for S9s while swimming at the Florida Swimming Spring Senior Champs in Orlando on Saturday.

In prelims of the 50 free, Konkoly raced to a 25.81, which improves upon her old record of 26.38 done in 2014.

Konkoly, a native of Pennsylvania, has been living and training at T2 Aquatics in Florida since graduating from Georgetown in 2014. In Rio, she won gold medals in the 50 and 100 free, a silver as part of the American 34-point 400 free relay, and a bronze as part of the American 34-point 400 medley relay.

Konkoly is also the American Record holder in the 100 yard free (1:01.05), the 200 yard free (2:03.32), the 50 meter free (28.24), the 100 meter free (1:00.91), the 200 meter free (2:18.88), the and the 400 free and medley relays.

The 50 free is the only race that Konkoly has swum this weekend at the meet.