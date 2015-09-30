Michael Phelps Swim School Launches In India

With established locations already operating in California, New York and Michael Phelps’ home state of Maryland, the Michael Phelps Swim School has announced the opening of its first international venture. The swim school has just launched an excellence program in Bengaluru, India this week.

Hilary Phelps, eldest sister of Phelps and the creative director of the Michael Phelps Swim School, said that the program is geared for children and swimmers of all skill levels, using training methods that helped her 18-time Olympic gold medalist sibling learn to swim.

Said Hilary of the new investment in India, “This country has so much potential to excel in every sport in existence and swimming is no different. The reason we chose Bangaluru as the venue for our swim clinics is because of its rich history of nurturing young swimming talent and a vibrant swimming culture.”

She continued, “We want to give Indians the opportunity to learn to swim and later become a competitive force in the sport of swimming. We (Michael Phelps Swim School) are very excited to work together to bring our programme to India, especially Bangalore.”

Hilary has posted updates of her journey into India, including pictures of some of the pools serving as locations for the swim school, including the Zuri Hotel.

Training in Bangalore at the Zuri Hotel, the site of one of our India based schools!! Posted by Michael Phelps Swim School on Tuesday, September 29, 2015

The Michael Phelps Swim School location in India was launched in partnership with Gameday Arts, an organization that lends consultative experience to help implement sports development opportunities in India.

Of the new school’s opening, CEO of Gameday Arts, Jai Gill said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for young swimmers to learn to swim exactly the way Michael Phelps was taught. With the program, we aim to provide young swimmers an opportunity to become world-class athletes by teaching the fundamentals of the sport with a proven and successful method.”

“With the swim clinics being set up in the city, we are confident that our programmes will emphasize the importance of life skills learnt from swimming. Our ultimate aim is to enhance the swimming experience for young children to be able to develop the next generation of swimmers from Bengaluru”, Gill concluded.