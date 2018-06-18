Michael and David Chadwick Do Father-Son Podcast With Sports Spectrum

U.S. National Team member and rising sprinter, Michael Chadwick and his father, David Chadwick, recently had the chance to sit down with Jason Romano of the Sports Spectrum Podcast and discussed leadership, competing in athletics at a high level, their relationship, and all things in between. The Sports Spectrum Podcast is a production where faith and sports converge, Michael and David talk about their journey together and the connection through faith and sports.

