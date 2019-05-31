Mic’d Up Aussie Coach Craig Jackson Motivates Nation’s Top Swimmers (Video)

Mic’d Up with Craig Jackson from Swimming Australia on Vimeo.

We were able to listen in on Australian Coach Peter Bishop as he was mic’d up leading the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle and relay camp in Adelaide recently. Bishop is the coach of Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers at Marion Swimming Club.

This time around it’s Coach Craig Jackson who’s mic’d up at camp, leading Chalmers, Elijah Winnington, Clyde Lewis, James Roberts and more. Jackson is Head Coach at Melbourne Vicentre, home club of elite athletes to the tune of Mack Horton, Koti Ngawati and Daniel Cave.

The camp was one of seven of its kind that took place from February 10th to March 23rd across Australia, with some of Australia’s top coaches at the helm of each one. For instance, NSWIS’ Simon Cusack led the women’s 100m freestyle and relay camp in Canberra, while St. Peters Western’s Dean Boxall owned the women’s 200m free and relay camp in Noosa.

Hear how Jackson motivates his swimmers to put down speedy performance against one another in practice, allowing the squad to feed off each other during the grind. “Crawling away from the pool is what I like to see,” is a quote from Jackson, to give you some idea of how tough these sprinters are throwing down.