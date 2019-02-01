Mel Stewart Talks Olympic Success, Hollywood And SwimSwam

Courtesy of MentorMatched.ca, a SwimSwam partner.

SwimSwam Co-Founder Mel Stewart sits down with Questions For in its first podcast episode. The former world record holder has an in-depth conversation that brings up interesting and humorous stories about his national team experiences, his Hollywood career and the creation of SwimSwam. A must hear for all swimming fans.

Questions For is a podcast produced by MentorMatched, it’s goal is to bring you stories and advice from top level athletes, coaches, and business icons within the sporting world.

Listen to episode #1 of Questions For with Mel Stewart:

Stay tuned for future episodes including next week’s featuring Australian Olympic BMX racer Lauren Reynolds, and the following week with both Mel Stewart and USA Olympic swim coach David Marsh.

MentorMatched Social

Follow MentorMatched on Instagram

Like MentorMatched on Facebook