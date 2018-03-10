Meet Records Continue To Tumble On Day 2 Of CSCAA National Invite

2018 CSCAA NATIONAL INVITATIONAL

After five meet records fell on day 1 of the CSCAA National Invitational, a whopping eleven fell on day 2.

The San Jose State women opened up the finals session with a record in the 200 medley relay, as the quartet of Colleen Humel (25.03), Shona Spikes (28.73), Brenna Bushey (23.45) and Brittany Heng (22.49) clocked 1:39.70 to lower Western Kentucky’s 2014 record of 1:40.70. Taking 2nd and 3rd, South Carolina and Florida International were also under the previous record.

Christina Lappin of South Carolina won an incredibly close race in the 100 fly, touching in a meet record of 53.18 over Denver’s Heidi Bradley (53.27) and Bushey (53.39). The 200 free was even closer, with the top four all within six tenths. Skye Carey of Florida International won in another meet record of 1:47.07, with Rice’s Alicia Caldwell 2nd (1:47.51).

Humel got San Jose State their second win of the night with a dominant record win in the 100 back (52.53), and New Hampshire’s Liza Baykova snuck under the meet record by .03 to win the 100 breast (1:00.99). Denver finished off the women’s racing in the 800 free relay, shattering the meet record by nearly ten seconds in 7:13.79.

Incarnate Word snagged a pair of the meet records on the men’s side, with Kyrylo Shvets (1:37.07) topping a tight 200 free field where 1st to 7th were all within less than eight tenths of each other. Oleksandr Karpenko got their other win of the night in the 100 breast, posting a time of 53.07.

Fabian Bergman of La Salle was dominant in winning the men’s 100 back, lowering the meet record by .05 in 47.42. Mitchell Stover (47.23) of Wright State clipped Army’s Kevin Doo (47.43) to win the 100 fly in a meet record, and the George Washington men closed out the session with a 6:31.75 meet record in the 800 free relay. Swimming on Rice’s 3rd place team Shvets posted the fastest split in 1:36.83, while Maximilian Forstenhaeusler had the top split for the winners in 1:37.03.

