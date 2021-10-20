Meet Maestro Integrates With More Wireless Timing Systems

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

Meet Maestro, SwimTopia’s modern and intuitive meet software, was designed to be used with a meet organizer’s choice of timing system. The goal is to give teams great choices for how they time meets, letting them choose the system that fits their budget and team culture. SwimTopia is working to add integration with every major timing system to Meet Maestro, so that the same easy-to-use software can be used to run neighborhood dual meets and championship meets at large natatoriums. Adding new integrations as new systems come on the market also gives Meet Maestro customers the benefit of access to the latest in timing system advancements.

Wireless Timing Integration with Meet Maestro Saves Time, Reduces Errors, and Offers Instant Results

Currently, Meet Maestro works with regular stopwatches as well as a selection of wireless timing options. Choosing a wireless timing system to pair with Meet Maestro significantly reduces the amount of effort required to run a meet and manage data. By transferring all timing data wirelessly, these systems improve accuracy and reduce the workload for meet operators. With wireless timing, computer reps no longer need to do any manual data entry, except for minor corrections and disqualifications. And there is no need for the timers to write anything down.

With the data syncing instantly from wireless systems, Meet Maestro’s companion mobile app, SwimTopia Mobile, is able to display the results in real time for spectators. SwimTopia Mobile also updates any disqualifications, overall places, points, and meet scores once results of each event are complete.

Integration with SwimTopia Mobile to Broadcast the Current Event and Heat

When paired with any of the wireless timing systems Meet Maestro integrates with, the software is able to broadcast the current event and heat to SwimTopia Mobile’s live event/heat tracker. SwimTopia mobile displays the current event and heat being swum, which is invaluable if volunteers can’t see the pool from their position, or parents are home with siblings and trying to time their arrival at the pool. When Meet Maestro is working with a wireless timing system, it eliminates the need for a volunteer to manually update the live event/heat tracker as the information is broadcast to Meet Maestro directly from the starter system.

With up-to-date event and heat information, SwimTopia Mobile also dynamically updates the estimated start times for each event and displays that information on the app, while also offering spectators the opportunity to receive upcoming swim reminders.

Meet Maestro Offers Integration with Multiple Wireless Timing Options

CTS Dolphin Wireless Stopwatches

The CTS Dolphin System provides wireless stopwatches to sync time data with Meet Maestro. SwimTopia worked with the designers of the Dolphin system to build enhanced integration between the timing system and the meet software.

Meet Maestro now publishes full event details to the Dolphin system which enhances the event and heat information displayed in the Dolphin software and on any attached scoreboards.

When the Dolphin operator marks lanes as “no show” or “disqualified,” the NS and DQ information is automatically imported into Meet Maestro.

There is a new, configurable, data directory in Dolphin, making network sharing easier.

Wylas Timing System

Wylas Timing, an Australian company, provides an innovative, fully wireless timing system that features interactive, phone-based stopwatches and a wireless starter unit.

The Wylas timing units start automatically with the start gun and display the event, heat, and swimmer name, so there is nothing more for the timer to do than stop the watch at the end of the race.

7 hour battery life means the phone-based timers last all meet long for most recreational meets.

Wylas offers an affordable multi-lane swimming scoreboard and allows teams to turn any TV, display or LED wall into a scoreboard and wirelessly show race times and results instantly.

The Wylas system also supports wireless integration with touchpads, scoreboards, and starter units from additional vendors via optional adapters.

The Wylas Recorder software runs the timing functionality from the same or separate laptops as Meet Maestro.

Time Drops Swim Timing

Time Drops, a newly developed timing system that ran seamlessly with Meet Maestro while in beta during the 2021 summer season, uses small wireless buttons that only require a press to stop.

The wireless buttons are pushed as the swimmer touches the wall. There is nothing to configure, reset or clear.

The Time Drops start adapter works with common swim start systems from major vendors, or it’s possible to use an extra button to start the race.

The whole system is controlled with an easy-to-use touch screen interface from a tablet. The tablet works wirelessly and is purchased separately.

Time Drops offers scoreboard adapters and the ability to convert a TV into a live scoreboard.

Sync Meet Maestro With Any Wireless Timing System for Improved Efficiency

With a fresh and modern interface that can be run on any computer, Meet Maestro revolutionizes how swim meets are run. When paired with a wireless timing system, running swim meets is even easier and more efficient. By providing seamless integration with more timing systems, Meet Maestro will continue to improve the meet day experience.

SwimTopia has more timing integrations in the pipeline for Meet Maestro, with CTS touchpad integration in beta and work with other timing vendors already underway. Stay tuned for more timing system integration announcements coming soon!

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner

About SwimTopia & Meet Maestro: Launched in 2011 with a focus on ease-of-use and exceptional support, SwimTopia helps summer and high school swim teams save time and increase fundraising with an intuitive, cloud-based software platform providing web content management, electronic commerce, online registration, volunteer coordination, team communications, online swim meet entries, and more. Meet Maestro is SwimTopia’s online meet management platform that runs on any computer. Meet Maestro’s modern interface is intuitive and easy to learn, offering you the flexibility to run your meets how you want to. Meet Maestro is included with every SwimTopia account, or can be used separately. SwimTopia is the flagship product of Austin-based Team Topia Inc.