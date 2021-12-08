McHugh, MacNeil & Bacon Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

Backstroker Taylor Morris (2023) Hands Verbal Commitment to Michigan 54/1:57 backstroker Taylor Morris from TAC Titans has verbally committed to the University of Michigan for 2023-24 and beyond.

Indiana’s Tomer Frankel and Jack Franzman Hit B Cuts Against Cincinnati Tomer Frankel and Jack Franzman of Indiana both swam NCAA B cuts during Friday’s dual meet against Cincinnati. The Hoosier men and women swept Cincinnati.

Olivia Carter on Wanting to Win the Stuffed Shark 1st Place Prize in Minnesota defending NCAA champion Olivia Carter of Michigan kicked it up a gear, splitting 29.48 over the last lap to win by over a second

GW’s Djurdje Matic Blasts 45.72 100 fly on Night 2 in Princeton George Washington University sophomore Djurdje Matic posted a 45.72 100 fly to clear both the GW team record and last year’s NCAA invite time.

2021 Minnesota Invite: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap After winning the men’s 50 free and 100 back earlier in the meet, Cam Auchinachie will look to keep the momentum rolling today in the 100 free.

Maggie MacNeil on Chasing 22.9 in the 50 Back, Post Olympic Break MacNeil won the 100 fly by over a second with a time of 49.97, becoming the first woman under 50.0 this season in the NCAA