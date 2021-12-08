McHugh, MacNeil & Bacon Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Max McHugh, Minnesota
Sr. – Sturgeon Bay, Wis. – Sevastopol
- Placed second in the 100 breaststroke (51.07) and third in the 200 breaststroke (1:51.27) at the Minnesota Invitational
- Recorded NCAA automatic times in both events
- Earned his sixth career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Max McHugh (Feb. 10, 2021)
Men’s Diver of the Week
Andrew Capobianco, Indiana
Sr. – Holly Springs, N.C. – Holly Springs
- Swept the springboard events in Indiana’s win over Cincinnati
- Captured the 1-meter dive with a score of 425.63, and won the 3-meter competition with a score of 465.30, securing NCAA Zone qualifying scores in both events
- Garnered the fifth Diver of the Week honor of his career
- Last Indiana Men’s Diver of the Week: Carson Tyler (Nov. 3, 2021)
Men’s Co-Freshman of the Week
Gal Groumi, Michigan
Hod Hasharon, Israel – Mosinzon College
- Won the 200 butterfly (1:40.90), placed second in the 100 butterfly (45.16) and finished third in the 200 individual medley (1:41.99) at the Minnesota Invitational
- Recorded NCAA B-cut times in all three events
- Was part of the 200 medley (1:23.47), 400 medley relay (3:05.11) and 800 freestyle relay (6:11.02) teams that all clocked NCAA automatic times
- Earned the third Freshman of the Week accolade of his career
- Last Michigan Men’s Freshman of the Week: Gal Groumi (Nov. 10, 2021)
Men’s Co-Freshman of the Week
Yigit Aslan, Wisconsin
- Posted top-10 finishes in two events, placing second in the 1650 freestyle (14:40.77) and 10th in the 500 freestyle (4:15.47)
- Clocked NCAA provisional times in both events
- Earned the first Freshman of the Week accolade of his career
- Last Wisconsin Men’s Freshman of the Week: Andrew Benson (Jan. 27, 2021)
Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week
Maggie MacNeil, Michigan
Sr. – London, Ont. – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary
- Won the 50 freestyle (21.50), 100 freestyle (47.15) and 100 butterfly (49.97) at the Minnesota Invitational, recording an NCAA automatic time in all three events
- Also posted an NCAA A-cut time in the 100 backstroke (50.33) as part of the 400 medley relay team
- Was part of the first-place 200 freestyle (1:27.64), 400 freestyle (3:11.34) and 400 medley (3:27.22) relay times, clocking NCAA automatic times in all three races
- Earned her fifth career Swimmer of the Week award and her second of the season
- Last Michigan Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Kathryn Ackerman (Nov. 10, 2021)
Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week
Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
So. – Bethesda, Md. – Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
- Placed second in the 200 backstroke (1:50.48), third in the 100 backstroke (51.38) and third in the 200 individual medley (1:55.98) at the Minnesota Invitational
- Posted an NCAA A-cut in the 200 backstroke and NCAA B-cuts in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley
- Was part of the third-placed 800 freestyle relay (7:02.16) and fifth-place 400 medley relay (3:33.72) teams that recorded NCAA provisional times
- Earned her third career Swimmer of the Week award and her second of the season
- Last Wisconsin Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Phoebe Bacon (Oct. 27, 2021)
Women’s Diver of the Week
Sarah Bacon, Minnesota
Gr. – Indianapolis, Ind. – Cardinal Ritter
- Won both the 1-meter (361.30) and 3-meter (385.45) competitions at the Minnesota Invitational
- Her 1-meter score was a facility record and the fourth-best mark in program history
- Secured NCAA Zone qualifying scores in both events
- Garners her fifth career Diver of the Week honor and her second of the season
- Last Minnesota Women’s Diver of the Week: Sarah Bacon (Nov. 10, 2021)
Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week
Letitia Sim, Michigan
Spanish Fort, Ala. – Spanish Fort
- Placed second in the 100 breaststroke (59.06), fourth in the 200 individual medley (1:55.99) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (52.90) at the Minnesota Invitational
- Recorded NCAA B-cut times in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly
- Swam a 58.31 breaststroke to help the 400-yard Medley Relay take first place and secure an NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 3:27.22
- Earned her second Freshman of the Week honor of her career
- Last Michigan Women’s Freshman of the Week: Lindsay Flynn (Nov. 10, 2021)
Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week
Sofia Lobova, Rutgers
Krasnoyarsk, Russia
- Placed second in the 100 freestyle (49.38), third in the 100 butterfly (53.31) and fourth in the 50 freestyle at the Big Al Invitational
- Posted NCAA provisional times in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly
- Was part of the first-place 400 freestyle relay team that posted an NCAA B-cut time of 3:18.50
- Earned her first Freshman of the Week honor of her career
- Last Rutgers Women’s Freshman of the Week: Sofia Chichaikina (Nov. 13, 2019)
2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 13
S: Will Chan, Sr., MICH
D: Cameron Gammage, Fr., MICH
F: Gal Groumi, MICH
Oct. 20
S: Brendan Burns, Jr., IND
D: Jake Butler, Jr., MINN
F: Carson Tyler, IND
Oct. 27
S: Andrew Benson, So. WIS
D: Tyler Downs, Fr., PUR
F: Tyler Downs, PUR
Nov. 3
S: Brendan Burns, Jr., IND
D: Carson Tyler, Fr., IND
F: Alex Quach, OSU
Nov. 10
S: Nikola Acin, Sr., PUR
D: Tyler Downs, Fr., PUR
F: Gal Groumi, MICH
Nov. 17
S: Charlie Clark, So., OSU
D: Joseph Canova, Sr., OSU
F: Alex Quach, OSU
Nov. 24
S: Brendan Burns, Jr., IND
D: Tyler Downs, Fr., PUR
F: Brady Samuels, PUR
Dec. 8
S: Max McHugh, Sr., MINN
D: Andrew Capobianco, Sr., IND
F: Gal Groumi, MICH
F: Yigit Aslan, WIS
2021-22 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 13
S: Maggie MacNeil, Sr., MICH
D: Abigail Knapton, Gr., RU
F: Letitia Sim, MICH
Oct. 20
S: Madison Murtagh, Sr., PSU
D: Anne Fowler, So., IND
F: Brearna Crawford, IND
Oct. 27
S: Phoebe Bacon, So., WIS
D: Sara Troyer, Sr., NEB
F: Beatriz Padron, NEB
Nov. 3
S: Amy Fulmer, Jr., OSU
D: Abigail Knapton, Gr., RU
F: Hannah Cornish, MINN
Nov. 10
S: Kathryn Ackerman, So., MICH
D: Sarah Bacon, Sr., MINN
F: Lindsay Flynn, MICH
Nov. 17
S: Katherine Zenick, So., OSU
D: Mackenzie Crawford, Jr., OSU
F: Sofia Lobova, OSU
Nov. 24
S: Mackenzie Looze, Sr., IND
D: Emily (Bretcher) Pfeiffer, Gr., PUR
F: Brearna Crawford, IND
Dec. 8
S: Maggie MacNeil, Sr., MICH
S: Phoebe Bacon, So., WIS
D: Sarah Bacon, Gr., MINN
F: Letitia Sim, MICH
F: Sofia Lobova, RU
How is phoebe co-swimmer of the week when she didn’t win any events?
I believe that in the Big Ten, coaches vote (not sure they require each coach to vote each day), and you can’t vote for your own.
I think that’s what someone told me once, anyway.
So the answer is something like “because that’s what the coaches voted.”