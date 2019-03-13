McClain Hermes Breaks S11 American Record in 500 Yard Free

U.S. Paralympics National Teamer and 2017 World Champion McClain Hermes has broken the American Record in the 500 yard freestyle.

Swimming at the Cary Sectionals among the teenage starpower of Claire Curzan and Regan Smith, who both broke National Age Group Records at the meet, Hermes swam a 6:38.52 in the 500 free. That swim crushes the S11 American Record in the event of 7:09.41, set in 2006 by Anessa Kemna.

Hermes holds 11 American Records in short course yards, some in S12 and some after being reclassfied to S11 (which indicates a more severe level of vision impairment). That includes the S12 Record in the 500 free that she set in 2016 in 6:03.67.

Hermes also swam 35.79 in the 50 yard free, 1:18.52 in the 100 yard free, at Sectionals

Hermes was the 2017 World Champion in the 400 free.