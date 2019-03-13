Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

McClain Hermes Breaks S11 American Record in 500 Yard Free

U.S. Paralympics National Teamer and 2017 World Champion McClain Hermes has broken the American Record in the 500 yard freestyle.

Swimming at the Cary Sectionals among the teenage starpower of Claire Curzan and Regan Smith, who both broke National Age Group Records at the meet, Hermes swam a 6:38.52 in the 500 free. That swim crushes the S11 American Record in the event of 7:09.41, set in 2006 by Anessa Kemna.

Hermes holds 11 American Records in short course yards, some in S12 and some after being reclassfied to S11 (which indicates a more severe level of vision impairment). That includes the S12 Record in the 500 free that she set in 2016 in 6:03.67.

Hermes also swam 35.79 in the 50 yard free, 1:18.52 in the 100 yard free, at Sectionals

Hermes was the 2017 World Champion in the 400 free.

 

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!