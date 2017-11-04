Mauro Castillo on A&M Men: “It’s a Different Team” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Results

Hosted by Texas A&M

Friday, November 3rd

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna put together a winning triple to help the men achieve their first victory over Texas since 1962. Luna, the top returner from the 200 breast at last season’s NCAAs, swept the breaststroke events. He was dominant in both, swimming to a 53.70 in the 100 breast and a 1:55.93 in the 200 breast to lead a 1-2 finish with teammate Tanner Olson (54.98/2:00.52) both times.

Castillo Luna finished off the triple in the 200 IM against Texas All-American Jonathan Roberts. They traded blows through the first 3 legs, with Castillo Luna leading after fly but Roberts taking over on the back leg. He once again took over the lead by outsplitting Roberts 29.93 to 32.32 on the breast leg, never looking back as Roberts chased him with a 24.97 free split. At the finish, Castillo Luna held on to his advantage, winning in 1:47.54 to Roberts’ 1:47.74.