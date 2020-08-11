Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mamie Becomes First Swiss Woman Under 1:07 In 100 Breaststroke

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Competing on day 1 of the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy, visiting Swiss swimmer Lisa Mamie made things happen in the women’s 100m breaststroke event.

Firing off a winning time of 1:06.06, the 21-year-old lowered her own previous 100m breast NR of 1:07.11 she put on the books at last year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

Tonight’s performance saw Mamie open in 31.53 and bring it home in 35.07 to stand atop the podium with the gold ahead of runner-up Arianna Castiglioni and bronze medalist Martina Carraro, both of the home nation of Italy.

Comparing Mamie’s splits here with her World Championships outing, the Swiss athlete was simply faster on both fronts, keeping the proportion of speed essentially the same between the 2 races.

New Record – 1:06.60 (31.53/35.07)

Old Record – 1:07.11 (31.75/35.36)

Mamie owns the 50m breast (31.44) and 200m breast (2:24.42) Swiss national records as well.

Lil Swimmy

Congrats to her!

1 hour ago

