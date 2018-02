Malavika V. Ko Mila Metro Swimmer of the Week Ka Honor

Iss Season Me 4th Time Landmark Conference Female Athlete Of The Week Ke Liye Chuni Jane Ke Baad Malavika V. ECAC Metro Swimmer Of The Week Ke Liye Select Ki Gyi Hai. Malavika V. Banglore, India Ki Swimmer Hai Or Presently Wo Drew University Me Hai. Malavika Ne Ramapo Me Drew Rangers Ke Liye 2 Jeet Or And Ek 2nd Position Hasil Kiya.

Viswanath Ne 100 Yard Butterfly Me 1:01.02 And 200 Yard Freestyle Me 1:57.74 Ka Time Lakar 1st Position Apne Name Ki. 100 Yard Freestyle Me Unhone 54.34 Ke Sath Second Place Apne Name Kiya Jo Ki 2nd Place Ke Liye Ek Accha Time Tha.

Vishwanath Ka Ye 2nd Career ECAC Honor Hai, Or Ye Pichle Honor Se Theek 1 Saal Baad Mil Rha Hai. 7th Feb 2017 Ko Malavika Ko ECAC Rookie Of The Week Mila Tha.

2017 Ki Kuch Achievements:

2017 Landmark Rookie of the Year

2017 First Team All-Landmark (200 Free, 500 Free, 1650 Free, 800 Free Relay)

2017 Second Team All-Landmark (400 Medley Relay)

