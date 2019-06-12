Madisyn Cox on Arena’s 2-Piece Carbon Duo for Women: “It’s Groundbreaking”

Courtesy: arena, a SwimSwam partner.

The Carbon Duo grew out of arena’s recognition that the female figure comes in many different shapes and sizes. Upper and lower body proportions differ from one swimmer to another, thus requiring different upper and lower body compression levels to feel 100% comfortable and optimize performance. However, the “one-size fits all” designs of one-piece suits cannot cater to every body shape or swimmer’s preference, and as a result women frequently need to compromise on either fit or compression.

With the Carbon Duo, the top and bottom parts of the suit can be mixed and matched according to the swimmer’s body shape, which means that the athlete no longer needs to compromise on compression, comfort, or size – they can simply choose their preferred size on the top or bottom to customize the fit that best meets their needs. Women can also mix-and-match top and bottom colors for a truly personalized look and feel.

During her time testing the suit, world championship medalist Madisyn Cox admitted that going into it for the first time, she didn’t know what to expect. Once she got both pieces on comfortably, however, it was a different story. Cox said after the first swim, she’s totally bought in and thinks it’s a “genius idea”. Cox has been racing in the suit since April, throwing up lifetime bests in multiple events throughout the spring.